Indigo’s Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here Are 11 Things You Can Save Up To 50% On
Time to say goodbye to 2021 — and our wallets! 😅
2021 is coming to an end and to celebrate, Indigo launched The Good Stuff Sale that features incredible savings on all their best stuff. If you received a couple of Indigo gift cards from your family over the holidays, now’s the perfect time to use them!
This amazing Boxing Day sale is your last chance to snag popular items including home, wellness, fashion and, of course, books. You can get 40% off books, 50% off reading socks, 30% off agendas and calendars and a whole lot more.
Here are 11 items you can buy during Indigo’s The Good Stuff Sale, on now for a limited time.
Fringe Studio 2022 12 Month Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Planner
2022 is almost here whether we’re ready for it or not! Now until January 2, planners and calendars are 30% off so you can start the new year feeling organized and confident. This gorgeous planner has a weekly format with tab dividers and two foil sticker sheets so you can tackle all your new year tasks with ease.
Indigo Scents Mini Mercury Candle Gift Set
Do you miss the smell of snow-covered pine in the morning? Now until January 9, you can treat yourself to 40% off all fall and holiday scented candles. This set in particular includes three festive mini candles: Mulled Wine & Clove, Cracking Firewood & Ember, and Snowy Pine & Balsam Fir if you want to relive the holidays well into the new year.
'No One Wins Alone' by Mark Messier
Now until January 2, you can get 40% off select books including this uplifting memoir from legendary Hall of Fame hockey player and six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier.
Pointelle Low-Rise Reading Socks
Now until January 16, you can save 50% on regular-priced reading socks including these fluffy plush socks made with 100% recycled sherpa lining that provides maximum warmth on the coldest days.
NOTA Monogram Journal & Pen
New year, new journal! Now until January 9, you can get 40% off select monogram mugs, journals & stationery. This vegan leather monogrammed journal, with a matching pen, makes the perfect writing companion if your goal is to write more in 2022.
Throw Throw Burrito Dodgeball Card Game
Looking to have some fun over the holiday break? Now until January 2, games and puzzles are up to 20%off including this uproarious party game that’s half dodgeball and half card game. One round just takes 15 minutes to play and up to six people can get in on the action.
Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker
Looking to reduce the number of plastic water bottles you throw out every year? One way to make a positive impact on the environment is to make your own carbonated water at home. Now until December 31, you can get up to50% off select Aarke Carbonators including this black chrome that will look gorgeous on your kitchen countertop.
Catan Deluxe Starter Set
Now until January 16, select toys are 40% off, including Catan which is just as much fun for adults to play as it is for kids. This starter set has everything you need to get started: the base game, the expansion pack (for five to six players), and an access pass to online games.
Cricut Basic Tool Set
If your new year’s resolution is to become more creative, then you need a Cricut in your life. Now until January 4, Indigo is offering 40% off all Cricut accessories so you can craft in style. This assorted tool set allows you to expertly handle just about any DIY project.
Kid Made Modern Comic Book Kit
Looking to keep your little ones entertained over the winter break? Select arts and crafts items are 20% off at Indigo, now until January 2. This deal included kits like this one that’s perfect for those obsessed with graphic novels and looking to create their own. It’s suitable for ages six and up.
Playmobil Princess Castle
Parents who want to keep their children busy and entertained on snow days will be happy to know Indigo is offering 20% off Playmobil products now until January 2. This snazzy princess castle comes with two figures and interchangeable accessories like a throne, a lounger, a table, chairs and dresses.