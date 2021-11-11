19 Gift Ideas For The Book Lover Who Likes To Cozy Up & Read For Hours On End
Award-winning novels, novelty socks, cozy candles and so much more! 📚
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
We all know have that one friend who always has their nose in a book, and right now you're probably wondering what to get them this holiday season. While you can always get them a gift card to Indigo or Amazon, why not get them something a little more thoughtful?
Here are 19 gift ideas for the bookworm in your life, from products that'll keep them warm and cozy up during the winter to the best-selling novels of 2021.
Kobo Libra 2
Price: $219.99
Details: An e-reader is a more convenient and travel-friendly alternative to lugging around a pile of hardcover books. This one from Kobo is waterproof and has audiobook compatibility if they prefer to listen to their favourite books.
$219.99 On RAKUTEN KOBO
'What A Strange Paradise' By Omar El Akkad
Price: $20.60 (
$29.95)
Details: This Giller Prize-winning novel is about the global refugee crisis from the perspective of a young child. It's a moving story that's totally raw and humanizing.
$20.60 On INDIGO
Umbra Conceal Sturdy Metal Floating Bookshelf For Wall
Price: $34.97
Details: These floating shelves are perfect for displaying their most colourful titles in a way that's practical and also stylish. The pack comes with three shelves in two sizes that can hold 15 to 20 pounds.
$34.97 On AMAZON CANADA
Enno Vatti 100 Books Scratch Off Poster
Price: $34.97
Details: This scratch-off poster will help them keep track of their progress diving into the best books of all time, from classic literature to recent bestsellers. Each panel unveils a beautiful little graphic that'll look lovely displayed on their wall after they've completed the list.
$34.97 On AMAZON CANADA
NOTA Book Lover Gift Set
Price: $35
Details: This three-piece set has all the tools that every book-lover needs in their life. It comes with a clip-on book light for night reading, a gold bookmark and a protective sleeve to keep their books from stains and tears when on the go.
$35 On INDIGO
Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote with Interior Pocket
Price: $38
Details: This adorable tote bag is great for the person who's always taking trips to the library or their local book store. It's made of a thicker canvas material that won't rip easily and has a small interior pocket that can store their library card.
$38 On AMAZON CANADA
'In Cold Blood' By Truman Capote
Price: $20.90
Details: For the true crime lover, this detailed account of the real murder of the Clutter family is a deeper dive than most documentaries you'd find on Netflix. It goes beyond the singular case and discusses topics like violence in America, and its roots and consequences.
$20.90 On AMAZON CANADA
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Price: $149.95
Details: If your friend loves to read while sipping a warm tea or coffee, you can get them this heated mug that'll stay at their preferred temperature. They can charge it via the included coaster.
$149.95 On AMAZON CANADA
Bibliophile Ceramic Vase
Price: $36.74
Details: This cute book vase would be a cute addition to their desk and can hold anything from pens to flowers. It also comes in a smaller orange version for $23.08.
$36.74 On AMAZON CANADA
TILISMA Book Page Holder
Price: $19.99
Details: For the person who's always reading on the go, this page spreader will help them read with one hand. It comes in five different sizes and some shoppers even say it helps take the strain off their wrists!
$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Knock Knock Personal Library Kit
Price: $28.80
Details: If your friend is always lending out books but never getting them back, this novelty set can help them keep track of their titles. It comes with 20 pockets to put inside the books, 20 check-out cards, a stamp and ink pad and a pencil.
$28.80 On AMAZON CANADA
Cratejoy Book Subscription
Price: Varies
Details: Don't know what book to get them but have an idea of their favourite genre? You can gift them a book subscription box. With Crratejoy, you can choose how many months you'd like to gift and there are so many different options, including some subscription boxes with non-book-related items.
Find It On CRATEJOY
'Klara And The Sun' By Kazuo Ishiguro
Price: $25.11
Details: If they love science fiction, then you can get them a copy of this exciting novel about a dystopian world where genetically engineered children with wealthy parents have androids called Artificial Friends (AFs) as companions. The story is told from the POV of one of these AFs.
$25.11 On AMAZON CANADA
Cavertin Women's Novelty Socks With Gift Box
Price: $14.99
Details: When they have their book in hand and feet kicked up, others will know not to disturb them when they have these socks on. Tons of reviews say they're really comfy and warm.
$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA
The Book Lover's Journal
Price: $18.99
Details: This little reading log is like their own personal GoodReads journal where they can keep track of all of their notes and ratings. It also has sections for their wishlist, books they've lent out, a checklist of acclaimed books and book club info.
$18.99 On AMAZON CANADA
"Candles Bed & A Good Book" Candle
Price: $39.99
Details: This hand-poured candle from the Canadian business KindmooseCandleCo is made with natural soy wax and has an Insta-worthy design. You can choose from 25 delicious scents like carrot spice cake and oatmeal cookies.
$39.99 On ETSY
Winthome Wearable Blanket With Sleeves And Feet Pockets
Price: $38.99
Details: You can help them get cozy while they curl up with a good book with this wearable fleece blanket. It has sleeves, foot pockets and a spacious front pocket to store their latest paperback.
$38.99 On AMAZON CANADA
CDEN Pregnancy Pillow
Price: $58.99
Details: Though it's technically a pregnancy pillow, anyone can enjoy the comfort of this U-shaped pillow. It'll support their neck if they like to read in bed and is so cozy to snuggle up with at night, too.
$58.99 On AMAZON CANADA
'The Defining Decade' By Meg Jay
Price: $23.75
Details: If they're into non-fiction books, self-development or are having a quarter-life crisis (like I was when I found this book), clinical psychologist Meg Jay's book might give them some guidance. It contains anecdotes from her actual clients that are SO relatable and breaks down the career, relationship, and psychological struggles many of us go through.