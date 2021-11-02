Trending Tags

You Can Get $50 Off This Kindle On Amazon Canada & Cozy Up To A Good Read
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I know, I know. It's impossible to replace the wonderful feeling of cracking open a new book. But if you're an avid reader, you'll know how quickly books can pile up and take over every single shelf you own.

And what if you're an avid reader who loves to travel? There's no way you're fitting three clunky hardcovers into your carry-on, hence the benefit of having an e-reader like this Kindle which is currently on sale for $69.99.

It has a built-in light on the front that you can adjust so you can comfortably no matter how dark or bright your surroundings are. It's also glare-free which means you won't strain your eyes while you soak up the sun on your next vacation.

If you're using it to study, you'll be happy to know it has a highlighting function that'll allow you to save important passages, look up definitions and translate words.

The battery will last weeks on a single charge, so you won't have to plug it in all the time. Plus, you can find a ton of great reads and award-winning books at a decent price, not to mention access thousands of novels if you sign up for Prime Reading Canada or Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle With Built-In Front Light & Display Cover

Price: $69.99 ($119.99)

Details: This glare-free Kindle comes with an adjustable light on the front, so you can read comfortably no matter where you are. You can use it with Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited subscriptions to instantly have access to thousands of books. It's currently available in black or white. Don't forget to grab a protective case for it, too!

