7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know You Could Find At Indigo That Might Totally Surprise You
Vibrators, sports bras and more! 👀
Bookworms know that Indigo is one of the best spots to browse for something new to read, but they also sell a bunch of random things you might not have known they carry.
As well as books and home decor items, the popular retailer sells clothing as well as items in the categories of sexual wellness and vitamins and supplements.
Take a look at below some of the most random items we spotted on the Indigo website, that you could actually add to your basket right now. Who knew!
A sports bra
When you're looking for a sports bra, Indigo probably isn't the first retailer that comes to mind, but they actually carry a variety of items from Girlfriend Collective that might keep your boobs in place during your next sweat session.
A $339 rabbit massager
And if you're in need of some, ahem, relaxation, you can also visit Indigo online and buy yourself the "world’s most luxurious rabbit massager," which apparently offers "a full-body orgasmic experience."
Lube
While you're at it, you might also want to peruse the various lubrications they sell, like this water-based lube from Alu which is "formulated to match the vagina’s pH" and boasts that it's "small enough for single-handed pumping."
Protein powder
As well as sexual wellness, you can pick up some supplements for your physical wellness like whey protein powder for your smoothies and various vitamins and teas.
A weighted blanket
If you're looking for a store to sell you something that'll help you fall asleep, you might be surprised to find out that Indigo carries weighted blankets and in fact has an entire line of bedtime accessories. Cozy!
A $400+ mask
If you're lowkey trying to startle your partner by kind of looking like a serial killer, this $425 Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask should do the trick.
It's meant to promote "cellular renewal," so there's that, too!
Pubic hair oil
And lastly, did you know that you can pick up an oil "specifically designed for pubic hair and skin" that'll apparently give you fewer ingrown hairs?
The more you know, right?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.