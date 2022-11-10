IKEA Canada's Black Friday Event Has Started & It's So Different From Other Sales
They're calling it "Green Friday."
IKEA Canada has just launched its Black Friday event and it is, interestingly enough, different from what other companies are doing for the big sales event in Canada.
The IKEA Canada Black Friday event will put a big focus on sustainability as well as affordability, with what they're calling 'Green Friday.'
What is IKEA Green Friday?
IKEA Canada will be buying back previously used furniture and will give you store credit for it. While that, in itself, is not new to the brand, if you do that between November 10 and 27, you can get double the sell-back credit.
Plus, if you want to buy from the As-Is section — the store's used products — you can get an additional 25% off anything in there.
So you're looking for some good deals on already discounted items, this is a great option for you. Plus it's a way to stop gently used furniture from ending up in the landfill!
It's a win-win situation.
You can also drop off your gently-used home furnishings and electronics at your local IKEA on select days to get a coupon for up to $25 off purchases over $150.
This will be an option until December 6 but you'll have to double-check with your local store to get more specific details about drop-off dates.
Along with deals, IKEA will also be giving out discounts on their veggie meatballs -- the most important deal of them all, of course.
In the IKEA restaurant, you can grab the veggie meatball meal for only $4.99, at least $5 off, between November 20 and 27.
And if you want to take some home, you can buy one bag of frozen veggie balls and get the second one 50% off. Not too shabby!
Some of these discounts are pretty warranted, considering that IKEA Canada increased their prices in 2022 to combat inflation.
We bet that As-Is section is looking extra enticing these days!
