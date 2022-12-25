Dozens Of Migrants Were Dropped At Kamala Harris’ House In DC & Texas Did It To Make A Point
"Greg Abbott’s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking."
United States Vice President Kamala Harris received unexpected guests on Christmas Eve as buses dropped off dozens of migrants traveling from Texas in front of her residence in Washington, D.C.
The temperatures at night were below the teens.
According to D.C.’s local station 7News, some people were seen leaving the buses without appropriate winter clothes while the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network was on site to help receive and take them to a church in the area so they could further assist with necessary resources.
A video showing the migrants’ arrival to D.C. was shared on Twitter, and now hundreds of users are criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and questioning the politician’s acts during Christmas time.
\u201cIt's Christmas Eve and about 50 migrants were dropped off in front of Kamala Harris' residence with the temperature in the teens. Another stunt by Greg Abbott. \nhttps://t.co/wUjkxplYmB\u201d— Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey) 1671944246
The Twitter responses were numerous.
\u201cNot even the Grinch or Scrooge would send migrants to Washington DC in 18 degrees freezing cold on Christmas Eve.\n\nWhy on Earth would Greg Abbott do it?\nThat's horrendous.\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1671967805
"Not even the Grinch or Scrooge would send migrants to Washington, D.C., in 18 degrees freezing cold on Christmas Eve. Why on Earth would Greg Abbott do it? That’s horrendous," author Majid M. Padellan wrote on the social media app.
\u201cGreg Abbott\u2019s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking\u201d— Daniel Uhlfelder (@Daniel Uhlfelder) 1671987080
"Greg Abbott’s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking," Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder also added to the conversation.
\u201cWishing you and your family a Merry Christmas!\n\nMay the joy of our Savior\u2019s birth fill your hearts today and every day.\u201d— Gov. Greg Abbott (@Gov. Greg Abbott) 1671980402
The Texas Governor took to his account and shared his Christmas wishes tweeting: "Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas! May the joy of our Savior’s birth fill your hearts today and every day," and added a picture with a biblical phrase.
Many were quick to call the Texan out on the platform.
\u201c@GovAbbott Have you no shame, writing this today? If Mary and Joseph had come to you in need, you would've deported them, too, and dumped them into the freezing night without any regard, as you did the refugees from the border.\u201d— Gov. Greg Abbott (@Gov. Greg Abbott) 1671980402
"Have you no shame, writing this today? If Mary and Joseph had come to you in need, you would've deported them, too, and dumped them into the freezing night without any regard, as you did the refugees from the border," producer Mikko Alanne tweeted.
\u201c@GovAbbott You did this. On Christmas Eve. And I\u2019m sure you think it\u2019s sooo clever and funny, you\u2019re congratulating yourself. Is this your idea of Christianity?\u201d— Gov. Greg Abbott (@Gov. Greg Abbott) 1671980402
Other users were being quite critical of the entire situation, asking Abbott "Is this your idea of Christianity?"
Abbott hasn’t yet made a comment about this specific situation. However, the State Government has been busing migrants to places like Washington, D.C., and New York during the last months.