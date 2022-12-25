Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Dozens Of Migrants Were Dropped At Kamala Harris’ House In DC & Texas Did It To Make A Point

"Greg Abbott’s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking."

Desk Editor, Texas
United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris received unexpected guests on Christmas Eve as buses dropped off dozens of migrants traveling from Texas in front of her residence in Washington, D.C.

The temperatures at night were below the teens.

According to D.C.’s local station 7News, some people were seen leaving the buses without appropriate winter clothes while the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network was on site to help receive and take them to a church in the area so they could further assist with necessary resources.

A video showing the migrants’ arrival to D.C. was shared on Twitter, and now hundreds of users are criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and questioning the politician’s acts during Christmas time.

The Twitter responses were numerous.

"Not even the Grinch or Scrooge would send migrants to Washington, D.C., in 18 degrees freezing cold on Christmas Eve. Why on Earth would Greg Abbott do it? That’s horrendous," author Majid M. Padellan wrote on the social media app.

"Greg Abbott’s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking," Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder also added to the conversation.

The Texas Governor took to his account and shared his Christmas wishes tweeting: "Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas! May the joy of our Savior’s birth fill your hearts today and every day," and added a picture with a biblical phrase.

Many were quick to call the Texan out on the platform.

"Have you no shame, writing this today? If Mary and Joseph had come to you in need, you would've deported them, too, and dumped them into the freezing night without any regard, as you did the refugees from the border," producer Mikko Alanne tweeted.

Other users were being quite critical of the entire situation, asking Abbott "Is this your idea of Christianity?"

Abbott hasn’t yet made a comment about this specific situation. However, the State Government has been busing migrants to places like Washington, D.C., and New York during the last months.

    Fernanda Leon
    Desk Editor, Texas
    Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
