A TikToker Got Stranded For Hours On A Flight In Vancouver & Finally Just Walked To The US
"Never going to Canada again."
Airport delays are already the start of a horrible travel story, but imagine getting stuck in a plane on the tarmac for hours with no sight of ever leaving the city or your seat.
Kelly Eatatani, a California-based content creator, posted a video on TikTok of her experience after getting stranded on the tarmac at Vancouver airport for 13 hours on December 19, during the winter storm, and said she's "never going to Canada again."
"After 13hrs on a plane that never left Canada and wouldn't let us get off… this is how we got back to L.A.," Eatatani posted.
The video, which got over 1.8 million views, describes what happened on an Air Canada flight. The Tiktoker reported, "there were no gates to let us off…and no workers to help us deplane."
Eatatani said they gave passengers water, cashews and pretzels because they only had enough for a plane planned for a two-and-a-half-hour journey.
A spokesperson from the Vancouver Airport Authority told Narcity that "on December 20, there were aircraft (sic) on our apron with passengers who were not able to access a gate and offload these passengers back into the terminal." However, they could not comment on Eatatani's specific experience.
Eventually, the content creator claims the plane disembarked, and Air Canada told Eatatani and her fellow travellers that they would be booked for another flight within 48 hours— but they didn't believe them and decided to take matters into their own hands.
"So we decided to get the hell out of Canada and took an Uber to the border," the TikToker said.
But the journey wasn't so smooth, as the Uber driver in Canada said they couldn't cross and dropped the travellers a mile away from the border, so they walked through the snow with their luggage — as they were dressed for a flight to L.A., meaning comfy rather than warm.
Once they got to the border, the officers on patrol "laughed at our story." They were told "the town was another 1.5-mile walk and there wasn't a path for us— 'Just keep walking that way.'"
They took a taxi and drove to the closest car rental, another 30-minute drive. Then, to avoid another cancelled flight, the travellers decided to go south, hoping to find something reliable.
So, they ended up in Portland, Oregon, where they took two flights to get back to Orange County, California.
The first flight from Portland to San Jose had "a screaming baby in the row behind us and a lady that made a remark about Ryan's outfit." And the second flight, San Jose to Santa Ana, California, where they get "stuck on the tarmac for 45 min."
In other words, this sounds like a nightmare of a trip. Anyone looking to travel from Vancouver Airport should keep a lookout for updates here.