Here's How To Get A Refund & Compensation If Your Flight Is Delayed Or Cancelled This Summer
Airline cancelled your flight in Canada? If your trip has been significantly delayed or even cancelled over the last few weeks, you're not the only one!
In fact, Canadian airports and airlines have recently become among the worst in the world for late departures, and travellers continue to report issues with cancellations, lengthy lines and lost luggage.
Air Canada and WestJet are among the airlines who've cancelled flights in Canada in response to ongoing issues and "customer service shortfalls," leaving thousands of passengers confused about what will happen to their vacation plans.
In fact, Air Canada alone has cancelled or cut almost 10,000 flights across July and August.
If you're planning to travel this summer and want to know your rights, or have already experienced problems with your flight or luggage, there is some hope on the horizon.
You could be eligible for compensation from airlines like Air Canada, depending on the circumstances, in addition to refunds for your flight and luggage costs.
Here's everything you need to know.
Air Canada flight cancellation
Last week, Air Canada announced that it would be cutting around 15% of its flights through the peak summer season, following "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system."
It means that thousands of passengers will be unable to catch their scheduled flights, forcing some to cancel their travel plans altogether.
If your Air Canada flight is among those cancelled, you should receive a full refund from the airline. However, depending on when you were notified of the cancellation, you could receive more.
Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) requires airlines to offer compensation — which is different to a refund — to passengers whose flights are cancelled or significantly delayed if the issue is within the carrier’s control.
This applies if you decide to reject a rebooking offer and, sometimes, even if you accept a rebooking offer.
Eligible passengers should be able to get between $400 and $1,000 in compensation.
In the case of recent cancellations, Air Canada told Global News it would “abide by its APPR obligations.”
Claims are usually processed through the carriers website. You can find Air Canada's flight delay and cancellation claim request form here.
So, how do you know what you might be owed?
Under federal regulations, if your flight is cancelled within the 14 days prior to departure, you'll be owed $1,000. This same figure applies if a flight is delayed by nine hours or longer.
If your flight is between three and nine hours late, you'll be owed between $400 and $700.
Those whose flights are cancelled over two weeks before departure must be offered either alternative travel arrangements or a refund (if the issue is within the airline's control). It is up to the traveller to decide which one they'd prefer.
Under the passenger rights charter, carriers must try to rebook passengers on a flight within nine hours of the original departure time. If this isn't possible, travellers should be offered a flight on another airline "as soon as feasible" at no cost.
Regardless of the notice period, travellers who chose to reject a rebooking offer should receive $400 in compensation, as well as a refund of the original flight fare.
These rules apply to all major Canadian airlines.
More information related to flight delays or cancellations by WestJet can be found on their website.
What to do in the airport
In response to the ongoing issues with flight delays and cancellations, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) recently issued some advice to passengers who find themselves with problems at the airport.
Some of the key takeaways include keeping copies of all of your flight documents and correspondence with the airline, keeping receipts for all expenses you incur, asking airline representatives about what you may be entitled to, and filing complaints as soon as possible.
If you are unhappy with the airline's response to your complaint or request for compensation, or if you have not heard back from the carrier within 30 days, you can file a complaint with the CTA.
It's also possible to contact your bank and go through the process of a credit card chargeback if the airline refuses to pay up, which would see the credit card backer reimburse you.
What about luggage issues?
Over the past few weeks, passengers have also reported chaotic scenes at major airports' baggage collection areas.
Luggage has been reported as lost, damaged or delayed, with Toronto Pearson passengers experiencing hours-long waits to find their belongings.
If you come up against these issues, the CTA says airlines must pay up to $2,300 per passenger for luggage contents that are lost or damaged, plus the same amount for any bags that are delayed.
You should also be refunded the baggage fees you originally paid, as well as any oversized luggage costs.
It's worth noting that the airline may not have to pay out if it took "all reasonable measures to avoid the issue."
It's important to file any missing/delayed/damaged baggage claims as soon as possible, as the carrier could reject your claim if you're too late.
Before travelling, you should consider documenting everything that is in your bag in case something goes wrong, as you may have to prove the cost of what you've lost.
Most claims can be filed from within the airport, or online on the airline's website.
More protection is coming
While there are protections in place for passengers in Canada right now, new rules set to come into effect later this year will enable travellers to be covered even further.
The CTA recently announced an amendment to the APPR which will require airlines to provide passengers with a refund or new booking even if the cancellation or delay is due to a situation outside of the carrier's control.
This would include unexpected scenarios like a major weather event, a pandemic, and more.
Previously, the passenger was only covered in this way if the disruption was within the airline's control.
The change will come into effect as of September 8, 2022, and will apply to all flights to, from and within Canada as of that date.
