Air Canada Paid A BC Woman Over $1K After Her Luggage Took 2 Days To Get To Her
The dispute went to the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Air Canada had to pay a woman who flew from Vancouver to Dubai $1,200 after her baggage was delayed for two days, and she bought new clothes.
While the airline argued that the amount of clothes that she bought was "excessive and unreasonable," the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal ordered them to reimburse her for some of the purchases.
The decision said that the woman, Jessica Kalynn, claimed that because of the baggage delay she had $2,120.67 worth of "interim expenses," that Air Canada was responsible for. The airline had already refunded her $500, so in the dispute, she said that they owed her the $1,620.67 difference.
Air Canada argued that the items Kalynn bought were "non-essential."
Kalynn's baggage missed her connecting flight, on a trip from Vancouver to Dubai that she took on September 18, 2021.
When she arrived in Dubai for her six-day trip and realized that her baggage was delayed, Kalynn "immediately" bought "$2,120.67 worth of clothing and toiletries."
The decision said that the purchases included four pairs of footwear, six bottoms, five tops, one bathing suit, two bras, two pairs of underwear, one package of socks, and toiletries.
While Kalynn said that she required all of the items, given her trip schedule, the airline argued that "the amount of clothing purchased for a 2-day delay was excessive and unreasonable."
Kalynn explained that she had a work conference and a work dinner, as well as other activities, planned.
The decision said that while some purchases were responsible, others were excessive for a two-day baggae delay.
It added that despite the planned activities, there was not an adequate explanation for "why she needed 4 pairs of footwear (in addition to what she wore on the plane) and 6 bottoms and 5 tops, even if she had to change her clothes during a day."
The items that were found to be reasonable purchases, by the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal, were the four tops and four bottoms, and a pair of running shoes and dress shoes. The cost of the running shoes, though — $215 CAD — and the cost of the bathing suit and bra were found to be "excessive."
Due to this, the tribunal found that Kalynn was entitled to be reimbursed for $1,200. Since the airline already paid her $500, she was owed $700 in damages. The tribunal also ordered the airline to pay her for some CRT fees and interest.
The decision was issued on July 15, and Air Canada was ordered to pay a total of $770.44 to Kalynn within 21 days.
