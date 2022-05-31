NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto pearson airport

A Bride Reportedly Slept At Pearson Airport After A Flight Delay & Was Late To Her Wedding

She reportedly landed 14 hours later than expected.

Toronto Associate Editor
Outside Toronto Pearson Airport. Right: Someone sleeping at an airport.

Robert Linsdell | Flickr, Mikhail Starodubov | Dreamstime

On a scale of one to ten how stressed would you be if your flight was delayed to your wedding? Well, one Toronto Pearson Airport traveller was reportedly late to her very own wedding after her flight was delayed (and ultimately cancelled).

Dorar Abuzaid told CTV News that her Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix on Friday, May 27, was delayed and rescheduled for the next day, on Saturday, May 28, which was the same day as the wedding.

An Air Canada spokesperson told the publication that the flight was delayed for a couple of hours before it was cancelled since a staff member had a medical issue, and passengers got booked for another flight at 11:32 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Everyone had reportedly boarded the original flight on Friday at 8 p.m., and were kept on the tarmac for a few hours before the call was made that the flight wouldn't be leaving that night.

"It was 12:30 at night," Abuzaid told CTV News, and added it was too late to board a new flight.

"No food vouchers, no hotel, nothing. We ended up sleeping in the airport."

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told Narcity that Pearson travellers can stay at the airport as they wait for their new flight to take off.

Abuzaid told CTV News Toronto that she arrived in Phoenix 14 hours later than expected, and was the very last one to show up at the wedding.

What are Air Canada's policies when there are flight delays or cancellations?

Per Air Canada's long delay and flight cancellation regulations, passengers who waited two hours after their departure time and were told about the delay or cancellation less than 12 hours before will be given some food and drinks, and out of town passengers will be offered hotel stays close to the airport, "subject to availability".

Air Canada travellers who had their flights cancelled or delayed by three hours or more could also get some money back of up to $1,000, depending on how long the delay was.

Narcity reached out to Air Canada twice for comment but didn't hear back in time before this article's publication.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

