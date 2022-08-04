An Air Canada Express Flight Had To Go Back To Pearson Airport After Its Windshield Cracked
The flight was heading down to North Carolina.
An Air Canada Express flight literally took an unexpected turn earlier this week.
On Tuesday, August 2, just a few minutes after 9 a.m., flight AC8745 had flown out of Toronto Pearson Airport and was making its way for Charlotte, North Carolina.
Flight AC8745 on August 2. FlightAware
As seen on FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight insights from around the world, instead of the plane landing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport like it was originally intended, it was turned back around to Pearson after parts of its windshield cracked.
"Shortly after departing Toronto Pearson International Airport, the flight crew noticed cracking in the right-hand side window," Lauren Dunn, a spokesperson from Jazz Aviation LP (the airline that works under the Air Canada Express brand), who told Narcity in an emailed statement.
"Aircraft windows are double-paned for safety. Per our standard operating procedures, the flight returned to Toronto, landing safely and uneventfully."
A passenger on that same flight told the Toronto Star that the crew had alerted everyone on board the plane that the windshield had cracked, and that the plane was diverting back to Pearson to avoid any risk.
"At least we're all safe," Nathan Schnerch told the publication.
The plane touched down at Pearson almost an hour-and-a-half later, just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Flight AC8745 heading from Toronto to Charlotte was cancelled on August 3 and 4, but according to FlightAware, it looks like it will resume as scheduled starting on Friday.
