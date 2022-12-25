Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Snow Squalls' On Christmas Day & It'll Be Chaotic
Some spots could get up to 60 centimetres of snow!
Just when you thought the snowstorm was over, Ontario's weather forecast had other ideas in mind for Christmas day. Environment Canada issued a bunch of snow squall warnings for many parts of the province, and things could get messy.
Even though the snowstorm may have passed for the Greater Toronto Area, other parts of the Ontario snowbelt region are expected to see more snow.
The Weather Network (TWN) reported that "Christmas Day will be partly sunny, blustery and cold with flurries. Lake effect snow squalls will continue across the snowbelts east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay with very difficult travel north and northwest of the GTA."
\u201cwoke up to 4 feet of snow on our deck .. that's our bbq on the right under the snow ... Chatsworth Ontario...\u201d— Summer Sunshine \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf1e- Soleil D'\u00e9t\u00e9 (@Summer Sunshine \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf1e- Soleil D'\u00e9t\u00e9) 1671886393
Environment Canada has nine active snow squall warnings for parts of Ontario that include:
- Sault Ste. Marie - Superior East
- Barrie - Orillia - Midland
- Dufferin - Innisfil
- Grey - Bruce
- Parry Sound - Muskoka
- Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes
- York - Durham
Posts on Reddit show just how much snow some parts of Ontario got, including Niagara On The Lake.
"Thank God I'm in Niagara off the lake," a Redditor commented.
"When you put too much icing on your gingerbread house in the hope that it will actually stay together," another described.
Someone said, "looks more like the lake is on Niagara."
Anyways, enjoy the snow while you can. TWN predicts that things will start warming up pretty soon, and the Christmas vibes could come to an end as "temperatures will be well above seasonal."