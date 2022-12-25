Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Snow Squalls' On Christmas Day & It'll Be Chaotic

Some spots could get up to 60 centimetres of snow!

Toronto Associate Editor
Just when you thought the snowstorm was over, Ontario's weather forecast had other ideas in mind for Christmas day. Environment Canada issued a bunch of snow squall warnings for many parts of the province, and things could get messy.

Even though the snowstorm may have passed for the Greater Toronto Area, other parts of the Ontario snowbelt region are expected to see more snow.

The Weather Network (TWN) reported that "Christmas Day will be partly sunny, blustery and cold with flurries. Lake effect snow squalls will continue across the snowbelts east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay with very difficult travel north and northwest of the GTA."

Environment Canada has nine active snow squall warnings for parts of Ontario that include:

Some regions could see up to 60 centimetres of total snow, with "significantly reduced visibilities due to heavy snow and blowing snow," EC states.
The warning was issued at 5:45 a.m. and is expected to stay active till Sunday evening.
"An organized lake effect snow band is expected to persist over an area for an extended period of time," the agency states. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility."
Some areas in Ontario got so much snow thus far that their house looked like a snow monster took it over.
Posts on Reddit show just how much snow some parts of Ontario got, including Niagara On The Lake.

"Thank God I'm in Niagara off the lake," a Redditor commented.

"When you put too much icing on your gingerbread house in the hope that it will actually stay together," another described.

Someone said, "looks more like the lake is on Niagara."

Anyways, enjoy the snow while you can. TWN predicts that things will start warming up pretty soon, and the Christmas vibes could come to an end as "temperatures will be well above seasonal."

