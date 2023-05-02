A Man Was Arrested Outside Of Buckingham Palace After He Threw Several Items Onto The Grounds
The incident happened just four days ahead of King Charles III's coronation.
British police arrested a man outside of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after he threw items suspected to be "shotgun cartridges" onto the palace grounds just four days before King Charles III's coronation.
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed in a news release that the man was also carrying a "suspicious bag" and specialists performed a "controlled explosion" as a precaution.
In the release, police noted they arrested the man, who has not been identified, around 7 p.m. local time after he approached the gates and threw the items onto the property.
After they arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, officers searched him and found that he was carrying a knife.
Police say there had been no reports of any shots fired or "any injuries to officers or members of the public."
"At this time we are not treating the matter as terror-related," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in the release.
Police recovered the items that the man threw and they will be taken for specialist examination.
The BBC reports King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.
Buckingham Palace has also not released a statement following the arrest.
The arrest happened just days before King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.
The former Prince of Wales became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8, 2022.
The ceremony on May 6 will be celebrated at Westminster Abbey, followed by a concert at Windsor Castle with many celebrity performers, like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, slated to take part in the festivities.
On May 1, Buckingham Palace revealed in a press release that the coronation services will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. Guests will include members of the royal family, as well as "international representatives from 203 countries."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be one of the guests in attendance, as per a CBC report.
Most of the royal family will be attending the coronation ceremony, including Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince Harry will also be flying from California to attend his father's coronation, but he will not be joined by his wife Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
King Charles' coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. EDT/3 a.m. PDT).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.