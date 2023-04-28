These Ontario Spots Are Offering Free Admission Next Week To Celebrate King Charles' Coronation
There will also be free food at Queen's Park!
His Majesty King Charles III's coronation is next week and people in Ontario will be able to celebrate in more than one way.
The Ontario government announced on Friday that it will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla, at Queen's Park in Toronto. Additionally, residents of the province can enjoy various parks and attractions for free on that day.
On May 6, the government stated that the coronation of the king will be a "historic occasion" that marks the "first coronation of a Canadian Head of State in seven decades."
As a result, there will be a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute and a drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on May 6. Afterwards, the "Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair" will be held at Queen's Park from noon to 6:00 p.m. with free family activities, including carnival rides and live entertainment.
People in attendance will be able to grab free food and beverages as part of "Taste of Ontario," for which local farmers and processors will provide goods.
But that isn't even the best part. If you were planning to check out some Ontario attractions any time soon, May 6 is the day to do it. The government announced that the following places will offer free admission:
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Fort William Historical Park
- McMichael Canadian Art Collection
- Niagara Parks' Butterfly Conservatory and Floral Showhouse
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Botanical Gardens
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Sainte-Marie among the Hurons
- Science North
- Upper Canada Village
You also might want to book your day-use permit in advance to avoid disappointment — you can start getting permits on May 1 at 7:00 a.m., so set your alarm clocks.
Whichever you prefer, May 6 is the perfect day to enjoy being a tourist in your own province and take advantage of some fun and free activities.