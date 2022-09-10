Charles Is Now Officially 'Canada's New King' & Trudeau Offers His 'Full Support'
The PM said that while we mourn Queen Elizabeth II, "we also look to the future."
A few days after Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles has been declared "Canada's new king" and Justin Trudeau offered up his government's "loyalty" and "full support."
On Saturday, September 10, a ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as the new sovereign took place outside of Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
The proclamation was read by the chief herald of Canada while Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simon and federal cabinet members were also in attendance to mark the occasion.
Following that, the prime minister put out a statement to address the new monarch now that Queen Elizabeth has passed away.
"While we continue to mourn the loss of Canada's longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we also look to the future with the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III as Sovereign of Canada," Trudeau said.
Trudeau mentioned that Canada has "a long history and a close friendship" with the new king.
He also praised King Charles for demonstrating a "dedication to service" throughout his life with his involvement in the navy and over 400 organizations around the world.
"We have no doubt that his deeply felt commitment to education, the environment, and the empowerment of young people will provide a strong foundation from which he will continue to work toward the betterment of the commonwealth and its people," Trudeau said.
"On behalf of the Government of Canada, we affirm our loyalty to Canada's new king, His Majesty King Charles III, and offer him our full support."
In a declaration following the accession that took place in the U.K., King Charles addressed his nation and marked the passing of his mother.
He also said that he will endeavour to "seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."