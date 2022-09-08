Trudeau Says Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth II's 'Wisdom, Compassion & Warmth'
The monarch died peacefully on September 8.
Justin Trudeau says Canada will always remember Queen Elizabeth II's "wisdom, compassion and warmth" following the news of her death.
"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the PM tweeted.
"She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."
\u201cIt was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada\u2019s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives \u2013 and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country\u2019s history.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1662659774
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth," he continued.
"Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."
The official Twitter account for Canada's governor general also sent out a message.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty's memory in each of our own ways," they wrote.
\u201cWe offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.\n\nCanadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty\u2019s memory in each of our own ways.\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1662658388
The news of the queen's death was confirmed by the royal family's official Twitter account on September 8.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," they said.
\u201cThe Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.\n\nThe King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662658206
It seems Canada was in the queen's thoughts in her final days as she sent her condolences to Canadians following the fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan.
\u201cThe Queen has sent a message to the Governor General and the people of Canada following the attacks in Saskatchewan:\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662549392
"I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan," she wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses," she continued. "I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.