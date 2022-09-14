Here's What A Day Of Mourning Really Means In Canada & How It's Different From A Holiday
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared September 19 a National Day of Mourning in Canada to pay tribute to the former queen.
Speaking at a press conference, the prime minister said the day, which coincides with Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in the U.K., would be a federal holiday so that Canadians can pay their respects.
"For most Canadians, she was the only monarch we ever knew and many of us felt a deep affection and appreciation for her dedication to Canada," he said in a statement.
"This is a time to honour an extraordinary life of public service marked by grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty.”
Following this announcement, different provinces are marking the occasion in their own ways.
While some have declared September 19 a stat holiday, others have called it a day of mourning instead, which is apparently not always the same thing.
So, what exactly is a "day of mourning?"
Well, according to a statement from the prime minister's office, it is "an opportunity for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to commemorate Her Majesty."
However, it is different from a statutory holiday — which is a day workers are entitled to take off without it affecting their pay. In Canada, some examples are New Year's Day, Canada Day, Christmas Day and Thanksgiving.
On statutory holidays, even employees in federally-regulated industries (like airlines and banks) can take the day off, which is not the case for the day of mourning.
On September 19, only federal employees will be entitled to take a day off, the purpose being to pay their respects. While other organizations may follow suit, it is not mandatory that they do.
There will be a number of commemorative events taking place in Canada on the day, which will also mark the end of Canada's mourning period.
This includes a memorial parade and a 96-gun salute which will precede a ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on September 19. There will also be a flypast by the Royal Canadian Airforce in Ottawa.
Those living in Canada's capital can gather along the parade route on the day.
Wearing black and signing the book of condolences are other ways of paying tribute.
Meanwhile, as of now, Quebec, Manitoba and Ontario have also declared a day of mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.
In Ontario, this means workers will not be entitled to a day off – but are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on the day.
In Manitoba, non-essential government services will be closed but schools and health care facilities, and other organizations will be open. Schools there have been advised to observe a moment of silence.
In Quebec, Premier François Legault declared that September 19 "will be a day of commemoration, but there won't be a holiday," which means no day off for non-federal workers in the province.
