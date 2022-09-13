Doug Ford Says Ontario Won't Get A Stat Holiday To Mourn The Queen Next Week
But there will be a provincial Day of Mourning.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Monday, September 19, will be a federal holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, it will not be a statutory holiday for Ontario.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the PM announced that Canada will have an official Day of Mourning. He said the feds will "be working with the provinces and the territories to try to see that we're aligned on this," and noted that federal employees will have the day off work.
However, in an emailed statement to Narcity, Doug Ford said it will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario.
"Ontario will mark September 19, 2022 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day."
Ford said this will give Ontarians "an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty."
"It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III," read the statement.
Trudeau's labour minister Seamus O'Regan Jr. said that while federal government employees will have the Monday off, federally regulated employers are not required to follow suit in a post on Twitter.
\u201cSeptember 19, 2022 will be a holiday for federal government employees. It will be a day of mourning for the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. \n\nFederally regulated employers are welcomed to follow suit, but they are not required to do so.\u201d— Seamus O'Regan Jr (@Seamus O'Regan Jr) 1663093652
Even though the province won't be following the PM's decision to let workers have the day off, Ford is encouraging "all Ontarians to use this day to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind."