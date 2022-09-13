Here's How You Can Watch The Queen's Funeral From Canada On Monday
The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history after 70 years on the throne.
According to the royal family, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon hours of Thursday.
Preparations are now being made for the queen's funeral. While all the details haven't been shared yet, here's what you can expect for the day of her funeral and how you can watch it for yourself.
Where to watch the queen's funeral
The queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at London's Westminster Abbey, the historic church that has been the site of many coronations, including that of Elizabeth herself.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. local time in London, which is 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT, meaning Canadians will have to wake up fairly early to see the service.
If you're wondering how you can watch the queen's funeral in Canada, CBC News will be broadcasting the funeral live on Monday on several of their stations, including CBC Radio, CBC TV and CBC Gem.
International outlets like BBC will also have televised broadcasts of the event.
Before the funeral, the queen's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, allowing the public to pay their final respects.
How Canada is commemorating the queen
Canada is commemorating Queen Elizabeth II with a 10-day mourning period and a national commemorative ceremony.
During this time, flags on Government of Canada buildings will be flown at half-mast, lasting until sunset on the day of the queen's funeral.
The mourning period will end on Sunday, September 18. It will be followed by a national day of mourning in Canada on September 19, which will be a federal holiday in the country.
A commemorative service to mark the queen's passing will be held in the Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa and will be broadcast live and available on media platforms so Canadians across the country can watch and participate.
The ceremony will begin with a memorial parade of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP in Ottawa, during which the queen will be given a gun salute.
The ceremony will end with a fly-past by the Royal Canadian Air Force over Parliament Hill.
While details on when the commemorative ceremony will begin haven't been shared, the government says they will be communicated as they become available.