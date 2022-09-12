Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Photos Show The Queen In Canada Throughout Her Reign & She's Been All Over The Country

Some of these photos date back decades!

​The queen visits Expo 67. Right: ​The queen in B.C.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Throughout her time on the throne, the queen took 22 separate trips to Canada and visited everywhere from Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan, to Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

In an emotional address on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to her, calling her one of his "favourite people."

"She was our queen for almost half of Canada's existence, and she had an obvious, deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians," he said.

"She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more," he continued. "In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning."

From pictures of her grinning at horses to posing with countless prime ministers, or meeting Canadian children, the queen appeared to enjoy her time in the great white north.

As Canada continues its national period of mourning, here's a look through the federal government's archives at some of the best photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada.

1957

The queen enters Centre Block, on Parliament Hill.

Rosemary Gilliat Eaton | Government of Canada

One of the earliest pictures of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada is this one, which shows her and the Duke of Edinburgh entering the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa.

Taken in 1957, the couple were opening the first session of the 23rd Parliament.

1959

The queen in B.C.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

It's not too hard to work out where this photo was taken!

It shows a young Queen Elizabeth II being welcomed by then-Justice Minister Davie Fulton to Field, B.C., back in 1959.

1959

\u200bQueen Elizabeth II stands beside the Governor General\u2019s Foot Guards.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

In this photo, also taken in 1959, the queen can be seen arriving in Canada via the old Canadian Forces Base Uplands Airport, Ottawa.

The CFB Uplands was a Canadian Forces base that was closed in the 1990s. The land was later transferred to the Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport.

1967

\u200bThe queen visits Expo 67.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

In 1967, the queen wore a bright, floral outfit as she visited Quebec for Expo 67 in Montreal.

1973

The queen and an RCMP officer.

RCMP photo archives | Government of Canada

This image from the RCMP archives shows the queen meeting RCMP Commissioner William L. Higgitt back in 1973. The image was taken in Ontario.

1982

Queen Elizabeth II signs the Proclamation of the Constitution Act.

Robert Cooper | Government of Canada

In 1982, the queen was captured on film signing the Proclamation of the Constitution Act in Ottawa, Canada.

At the time, she was in the company of then-Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

1992

The queen arrives at Ottawa Airport.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

In this photo, Queen Elizabeth II can be seen being greeted by Governor General Ramon Hnatyshyn at Ottawa Airport.

Taken in 1992, she was visiting Canada as part of the Royal Tour that year.

2002

The queen is presented with flowers from two children.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

In this 2002 shot, the queen is being presented with flowers from two Inuit children. The photo was taken in Nunavut.

2002

Queen Elizabeth II meets NHL players\u200b.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

During her time in Canada, the queen was also photographed meeting NHL players.

In this image from 2002, she can be seen smiling alongside NHL figures at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, which was then known as General Motors Place.

2010

The queen strokes an RCMP horse.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

It's a well-known fact that Queen Elizabeth II loved animals, and this image from 2010 demonstrates it.

It shows her meeting RCMP horses in Ottawa, and smiling considerably!

2018

The queen and Justin Trudeau.

Canadian Heritage | Government of Canada

In this photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen being greeted by Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience.

It was taken in Buckingham Palace, London, in 2018.

"She was one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so," Trudeau said on Thursday.

