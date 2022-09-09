Canadian Politicians Are Reacting To The Queen's Death & Justin Trudeau Even Teared Up (VIDEO)
"I will miss her so," the PM said.
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral residency in Scotland, and with that came a myriad of responses from Canadian politicians across parties.
The news of her passing broke as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to make an announcement and so he pivoted to a message of consolation for the dead royal.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said the prime minister.
"As her twelfth Canadian Prime Minister, I'm having trouble believing that my last sit down with her was my last," continued Trudeau with tears welling up in his eyes.
"I will so miss those chats."
"She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so," Trudeau concluded.
Other politicians in Canada took to social media to give their condolences and thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
This included NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
Singh said, "Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty."
"My thoughts today are for her family who have (sic) lost a pillar of strength in their lives," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also spoke out about the queen's death.
"She was selfless in her service to others and defined the Greatest Generation with grace and humility," said Freeland. "Canada and the world are better for her reign."
"We will miss her."
On the other end of the political spectrum, leading Conservative leadership candidates Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre both published statements on the news.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Royal Family as they grieve this very great loss," said Poilievre in his statement. "God Save the King."
Charest, who is, among others, the former premier of Quebec, said the queen's passing is a "sad moment in Canadian history."
"Her devotion, duty, and service were beyond remarkable."
While these words of remembrance pour in from across the country, big changes are starting to take place in Canada as the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III happens.
Not only will Canada find itself with a new official monarch, but things like money, passports and more will eventually be modified to reflect the king.
