Canadian Passports Will Likely Change Due To The Queen's Death & They Won't Be The Only Thing
Stamps, currency and more could look a little different!
With news of Queen Elizabeth II dying at the age of 96, a lot is going to be changing in Canada — and that could include the Canadian passport.
Why? Well, you may or may not have noticed that the front page of every Canadian passport has a reference to the queen on it.
It states, "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada requests, in the name of Her Majesty the Queen, all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely…"
Since the queen died peacefully at Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, it makes sense this would have to change.
Going forward, this will be tweaked to replace "queen" with "king," according to the National Post.
So far, there hasn't been any note from Passport Canada on when and how they plan to implement such a big change.
The report suggests that for as long as 18 months, employees working in all aspects of the Canadian government will have to meticulously replace all mentions of the queen to make room for the new monarch.
It's not just the feds that will be busy updating paperwork. Loads of other official documents in Canada use the title "Her Majesty The Queen" on them, too. This includes legal contracts and citizenship oaths, according to CTV News.
The queen's demise will also affect Canadian lawyers' business cards with the title "QC," which stands for "Queen's Counsel."
Meanwhile, stamps will likely be changing as well. Per CityNews, Canada Post has been quiet about what will happen to stamps bearing the queen's image, but the organization will presumably continue to accept them for a while to come.
When it comes to new stamps, Canada Post said, “We have a National Stamp Advisory Committee that evaluates and determines elements of stamp issues. These elements are only disclosed once the stamp is announced publicly,” per CityNews.
However, not everything with the title "Queen" will need to be replaced.
Things such as roads and highways, which have been named after her personally, will remain the same.
So, don't expect to see a change to Alberta's Queen Elizabeth II Highway, for instance!
