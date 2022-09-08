NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

John Horgan Says 'British Columbians Are Deeply Saddened' By The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

"She will always be remembered for her full-hearted service to people."

Vancouver Staff Writer
​John Horgan. Right: Queen Elizabeth II.

@johnhorgan4bc | Instagram, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

The B.C. government and Premier John Horgan have just released a heartfelt statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8, according to an update from Buckingham Palace. She was 96 at the time of her death, which ended her reign of 70 years as the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history.

"British Columbians are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as the sovereign and head of the Commonwealth," said Horgan in a statement that he also tweeted.

"She will always be remembered for her full-hearted service to people," he added.

Horgan listed some of the queen's memorable moments with the province over the years, such as celebrating B.C.'s 100th anniversary in the 1970s and granting the Coat of Arms in the 1980s.

"And in the 2000s, during her Golden Jubilee Year, the Queen dropped the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, to the delight of hockey fans," said Horgan.

"Our thoughts are with all members of The Royal Family," he continued. "On behalf of the Province, I offer my deepest condolences. God save the King."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney also released statements today following her death.

“Her late Majesty gave her whole life in service to her people and to the institutions that are the safeguards of our parliamentary democracy and liberties," said Kenney.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

"She was one of my favourite people in the world," Trudeau said, appearing emotional. "And I will miss her so."

