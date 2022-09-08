Doug Ford Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II After Her Passing & Says 'Long Live The King'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his condolences for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death today and welcomed the new king.
The queen died "peacefully" at Balmoral on September 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," reads the statement.
Ford released a response to the news on Twitter at 2 p.m. today, writing, "On this sad day, I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service and was respected and admired for her sense of duty and commitment to charity."
In his statement, Ford expressed his "sincere condolences" to King Charles III, congratulated him on his ascension to the thrown, and wished him "great success in continuing his mother's legacy."
"I am sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and to Her Majesty's many admirers all over the world," said Ford.
Earlier in the day, Ford expressed his concern for the queen in an interview with CP24 and said, "We've all been thinking about the queen, and our prayers are with the queen. Our prayers [and] thoughts are with the royal family as well.'
"You know her majesty has served the commonwealth for decades and we're just thinking and praying for her right now," said Ford.
Ford highlighted that his own family are fans of the queen.
"You know our family as well were big fans. My dad was a big fan of the queen."