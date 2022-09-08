Jason Kenney Paid Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II & Said Her Death Was A 'Terrible Shock'
Kenney shared his "deepest grief and sorrow" over the news.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shared his thoughts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying her death came as a "terrible shock" to himself and many others.
On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen — who was 96 years old — had died "peacefully" at Balmoral.
In a statement, Kenney said he shared the "deepest grief and sorrow" felt across Alberta, Canada and the Commonwealth at the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing and the ending of what Sir Winston Churchill had called "the second Elizabethan age."
"The long and glorious reign of Canada's Sovereign has ended," said Kenney.
For most Canadians, Queen Elizabeth II was the only Canadian monarch they had known, and Kenney called her "a bedrock of stability and continuity" and "ceaselessly gracious and dignified."
\u201cMy statement on the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.\u201d— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662665983
"Her late Majesty gave her whole life in service to her people and to the institutions that are the safeguards of our parliamentary democracy and liberties," he said.
"It seemed like she was an eternal presence in our lives. And so today's sad news is for me and for many a terrible shock, as something permanent in our lives has given way," he added.
The premier added that the late queen had "demonstrated a deep affection" for Alberta and its people and her name would "live on forever" in the province on schools, streets, roadways and buildings as well as Mount Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth Range in Jasper National Park.
Kenney also acknowledged the ascension of King Charles III, who became king in the wake of his mother's passing.
"May God save The King," he concluded.
