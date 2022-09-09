NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
jason kenney

Albertans Are Roasting Jason Kenney For A Fact-Checking Fail In His Tribute To The Queen

But some did come to his defense.

Calgary Staff Writer
Jason Kenney

Jason Kenney

Government of Alberta | Flickr

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there have been hundreds of statements and messages of condolences from leaders around the world, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

However, Redditors have started roasting the premier after his tribute contained some wrong information on one famous Alberta landmark.

In a statement paying tribute to the late queen, Kenney said her name would live on with schools, roadways and mountains in Alberta, including Mount Queen Elizabeth on the Alberta and B.C. border.

But after the statement was shared, Redditors were quick to point out that the mountain wasn't named after the monarch at all and it was actually named after Queen Elisabeth of Belgium almost a decade before Queen Elizabeth II was born, according to Peakfinder.

Redditors took to the site to mock Kenney's mistake including one person who said they proof their Reddit posts more than Kenney proofed his statement.

Another took us back to earlier this year when there was an infamous clip of Kenney struggling to fill his car at a gas station.

from alberta

People also wondered if his communications team had any input on the statement.

from alberta

However, some people did give Kenney the benefit of the doubt and said they didn't know Mount Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth Ranges weren't actually linked.

from alberta

Another person added that most Albertans probably couldn't have told you who the mountain was actually named after.

from alberta

Either way, Kenney's mistake serves as a good reminder to politicians to fact-check their work or face the wrath of Reddit.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...