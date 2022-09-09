Albertans Are Roasting Jason Kenney For A Fact-Checking Fail In His Tribute To The Queen
But some did come to his defense.
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there have been hundreds of statements and messages of condolences from leaders around the world, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.
However, Redditors have started roasting the premier after his tribute contained some wrong information on one famous Alberta landmark.
In a statement paying tribute to the late queen, Kenney said her name would live on with schools, roadways and mountains in Alberta, including Mount Queen Elizabeth on the Alberta and B.C. border.
\u201cMy statement on the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.\u201d— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662665983
But after the statement was shared, Redditors were quick to point out that the mountain wasn't named after the monarch at all and it was actually named after Queen Elisabeth of Belgium almost a decade before Queen Elizabeth II was born, according to Peakfinder.
Redditors took to the site to mock Kenney's mistake including one person who said they proof their Reddit posts more than Kenney proofed his statement.
Another took us back to earlier this year when there was an infamous clip of Kenney struggling to fill his car at a gas station.
People also wondered if his communications team had any input on the statement.
However, some people did give Kenney the benefit of the doubt and said they didn't know Mount Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth Ranges weren't actually linked.
Another person added that most Albertans probably couldn't have told you who the mountain was actually named after.
Either way, Kenney's mistake serves as a good reminder to politicians to fact-check their work or face the wrath of Reddit.