Here's How Alberta Is Mourning The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photos of the queen will be draped in black.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the Alberta Government has shared its plans for how the mourning period in the province will go.
The late monarch died "peacefully" at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, the royal family said.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced there would be a period of mourning "from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral" with the date of the funeral yet to be announced.
In its plan, the Alberta Government said flags around the province will be at half-mast until the period of mourning has ended.
In public buildings, all official photos of the late queen must be replaced with the official photo of the successor King Charles III as soon as one is available.
"In the interim, drape the photo of the Queen in black," the government said.
Any commissioned artwork of the queen should also be draped in black during the mourning period but it doesn't need to be replaced afterward.
A national ceremony for the mourning of the late queen will also be scheduled in Ottawa, as well as a provincial ceremony in Edmonton but details on both are yet to be announced.
Albertans looking to express their condolences will also have a few options. The Alberta Government shared an online condolence book where messages can be sent and said physical condolence books would be able to be signed at some provincial buildings and MLA offices. Full details of participating buildings can be found online.
They also said letters or cards to the royal family could be sent to the office of the royal household.
Albertans have also been asked not to bring flowers to public buildings as they will be removed, and instead, they've been asked to donate to charities "championed by Her late Majesty," such as the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.
The government added that people may choose to wear a black armband during the 10-day mourning period which is worn on the left arm above the elbow. They also noted that people might choose to wear more subdued coloured clothes and if a necktie is worn, it should be solid black.
The province also shared its plans for the ascension of King Charles III. Flags will return to full mast "on the day the new monarch is proclaimed."