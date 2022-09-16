Here's What's Open & Closed In Alberta During The Day Of Mourning For The Queen
It's a federal holiday in Canada.
Alberta has a "provincial day of mourning" on Monday, September 19 to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but it's not going to be a stat holiday in the province.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced there would be a holiday for federal workers across Canada but it was down to the individual provinces to decide whether the day would be a stat holiday.
The Alberta Government said workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores would be encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Monday.
It also said all employers are encouraged to allow employees to "mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral."
Schools are also planned to stay open to observe the day.
However, if you were wondering how the day of mourning will impact you, here's what is open and closed on Monday.
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Open regular hours
Costco: Open regular hours
Sobeys: Open regular hours
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Save On Foods: Open regular hours
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 6 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Canada Post has declared a one-off day of mourning for employees. This means there will be no mail collection or delivery and post offices will be closed, it said in a tweet.
Banks: According to the Canadian Bankers Association, banks in Canada will remain open but a moment of silence will be observed.
Calgary Transit: The City Of Calgary has said it will be maintaining regular services on Monday.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and LRT operate using regular schedules.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: The City Of Calgary has said it will be maintaining regular services on Monday.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Calaway Park: Closed