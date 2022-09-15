Queen Elizabeth II Visited BC So Many Times & These Moments Are Iconic (PHOTOS)
She once dropped a puck for the Vancouver Canucks!
Royal Tours are a pretty big part of the job for a monarch and during her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited B.C. more than just a few times.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, at the age of 96 years old ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history.
From the 1950s to the 2000s, the queen went on many Royal Tours which took her through B.C. and created some truly iconic moments.
She dropped a puck for the Vancouver Canucks
"In the 2000s, during her Golden Jubilee Year, the Queen dropped the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, to the delight of hockey fans," according to a statement from the B.C. Premier John Horgan.
Queen Elizabeth II stayed at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria
The Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth II, stayed at the Fairmont Empress while visiting Victoria, B.C.
"The Empress Hotel has also been a popular choice for the reigning Queen; she’s visited us at least once every decade," the hotel's website said.
She visited the UBC Vancouver campus on four occasions
"UBC was fortunate to host Her Majesty on four visits to our Vancouver campus," said UBC in an Instagram post.
In 2002, the queen was photographed sharing a moment with the previous UBC President Martha Piper.
The queen took the Royal Yacht Britannia to Victoria
Back in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip "arrived in Victoria on the Royal Yacht Britannia," according to the B.C. Government.
She visited New Westminster on a Royal Tour of B.C.
In 1983, Queen Elizabeth II visited New Westminster on her Royal Tour of B.C., according to the city's Instagram post.