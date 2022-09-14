Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Day Of Mourning In BC Next Week
Monday is going to look a bit different!
Canadians across the country will observe a national holiday next week to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and here's what you need to know about it if you live in B.C.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an official Day of Mourning for Monday, September 19 in Canada to coincide with the queen's state funeral. The PM said federal workers will get the day off to mourn the late monarch and noted the feds would work with all provinces and territories to "see that we're aligned on this."
B.C. Premier John Horgan released a statement shortly after, confirming the province's plan to follow suit and give all provincial public-sector employees the day off to mourn.
"Our government will follow the lead of the federal government and join with other provinces in observing the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral," said Horgan.
"K-12 public schools and public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed," said Horgan.
As for private-sector employers, the government is encouraging them to "find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees," Horgan added.
The government of B.C. has also set up a digital book of condolences in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Anyone from B.C. can sign this digital book and send over their condolences.
It will also be "available to sign in person at the BC Parliament Buildings, the Government House in Victoria and the Vancouver Law Courts," according to the Government's Instagram post.
On September 19, a ceremonial procession and commemorative service will be happening in Victoria, B.C., according to the government’s website.
The ceremonial procession will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the B.C. Parliament Buildings and walk to Christ Church Cathedral.
It will include the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and other dignitaries, according to a news release.
You can also expect the Parliament Buildings and B.C. Place to be illuminated in a royal blue colour as part of a national initiative "to symbolically unite Canadians in mourning," it added.