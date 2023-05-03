5 Free Things To Do In Toronto This Month From Exhibits To Art & Drive-In Movies (PHOTOS)
Doors open TO is back for another year!
Are you looking for things to do in Toronto this month that won't break the bank? Look no further because we've got you covered!
With Doors Open Toronto returning this year, you won't want to miss out on the chance to explore some of the city's most iconic buildings and landmarks.
But that's not all - from cultural events to art markets, we've put together a list of five free activities that will have you exploring exhibits, stunning views of the city, local art and more!
So grab your calendar and mark these free events on your schedule.
Doors Open Toronto
Price: Free
Date: May 27 to May 28
Address: Various sites across the city
Why You Need To Go: With over 140 buildings open to the public, this event provides a unique opportunity to explore the city's rich history and culture.
You can visit sites like the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto's First Post Office, and the Fork York National Historic Site, among others. This year, you can even check out City Hall's observation deck for stunning views of Toronto.
Asian Night Market at Stakt
Price: Free
Date: May 20, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: BACKYARD @ Stackt is a popular summer festival in Toronto that's all about celebrating "community and culture."
At this event, you can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with over 40 local food vendors, live dance performances, electronic music showcases, and workshops.
It's a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavours of Toronto's Asian community and experience a diverse range of activities and offerings.
Drive-In Movie Pop Up At Downsview
\u201cIntroducing Drive-In Downsview: A Pop-Up Film Experience in The Hangar District! We have partnered with 4 incredible local organizations to bring you a movie experience like no other. Limited tickets are available: https://t.co/Y6zzpDcKpl\u201d— thehangardistrict (@thehangardistrict) 1681923587
Price: Free admission (donations accepted)
Date: May 6 to May 27 (times of shows differ)
Address: 30 Hanover Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drive-In Downsview is a pop-up film experience that takes place on the historic Downsview Airport Lands.
You can enjoy a movie experience under the stars, with different community partners presenting each film. You can bring your family and friends, pile into your car, or bring lawn chairs to enjoy a classic movie experience.
The event also features free snacks.
Beaches Artisan Market
Price: Free
Date: May 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St East, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The Great Hall on Queen Street will be home to a vibrant artisan market that showcases the creative talents of local artists.
Here you'll find an array of unique and handmade goods, all set in a historic venue that adds to the charm and ambiance of the shopping experience.
Toronto Flower Market
Price: Free
Date: May 13 to October 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: CAMH, 1001 Queen St West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the beauty of nature at the Toronto Flower Market's 11th season. Discover an array of seasonal blooms sourced from over 30 Ontario flower growers and vendors as you stroll through the market's vibrant colours and fragrances.
Make sure to mark your calendars for one Saturday every month, from Mother's Day weekend through Thanksgiving, to experience this blossoming event.