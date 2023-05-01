10 Fun Events & Festivals To Check Out In Ontario This Month That'll Jazz Up Your Weekends
Spring has sprung 💐.
Spring is here and summer is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to put your winter clothes away and bring out the happy vibes.
With the warmer weather creeping in, more events and festivals are popping up around the province.
So, if you are longing for an adventure and want to try new things, use the list below as a guide to help you plan your weekends this May.
Merrickville Picnic Party
When: May 20, 2023
Address: 110 Main St E, Merrickville
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a picnic with your family along with shopping from local vendors, and a chance to win a prize for being the best dressed at the event.
HomeGrown
When: May 6, 2023
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: The live music festival is "about encouraging, developing, and celebrating local live music while raising funds for Joe's M.I.L.L. to help nurture the love of making music," their website states. People can listen to local artists all over the city, so check it out.
Portugal the Festa
When: May 14 to15, 2023
Address: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate 70 years of Portuguese immigration to Canada, people can gather in the heart of Toronto for some great music and food.
Frontenac Farmers Market
When: Fridays in May till October, starting May 19, 2023
Address: Centennial Park, Harrowsmith
Why You Need To Go: IF you enjoy shopping and walking around farmer's markets then make sure to check this event out and support local. Also, you'll have multiple chances to visit your favourite vendors as the event runs till October.
Drive-In Downsview: A Pop-Up Film Experience in The Hangar District
When: 4 days in May starting May 6, 2023
Address: 30 Hanover Road, Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: If you enjoy movies, this might be a fun new way to watch them. From the comfort of your car, or if you prefer lawn chairs, you can pick a movie and date that you desire and enjoy the outdoors while watching a film.
Carassauga Festival
When: May 26 to May 28, 2023
Address: Multiple locations in Mississauga
Why You Need To Go: To experience many different cultures from around the world all in one city. Some celebrated countries include Lebanon, Greece, China, India, Croatia and so much more.
Kemptville Buskerfest
When: May 20, 2023
Address: Downtown Kemptville, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city will be filled with street performers, including comedians, performers, musicians, and so much more. The best part is that the event is free and family-friendly.
Travelling Bricks: A Larger-Than-Life Exhibition of LEGO Bricks
When: May 20 to August 20, 2023.
Address: The Centennial Youth Arena, Brockville
Why You Need To Go: If you love LEGO, this event is for you. Their website states the exhibit has"120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by none other than professional builders."
TD Niagara Jazz Festival- Spring 2023 Fundraiser
When: May 6, 2023
Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: To prepare for this year's festival, the TD Niagara Jazz Festival is hosting a fundraiser on May 6, where Dizzy and Fay will perform.
Juvenis Festival
When: April 27 to May 7
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: To watch musicals, enjoy dance performances, walk through an art gallery and check out a bunch of other events in the area.