Niall Horan Is Performing Live In Toronto & You Can See The Show For Free
Calling all Directioners! Niall Horan is coming to Toronto and you can see him perform for free. The Irish singer is playing a "special show" in the city that's open to the public.
The ex-One Direction member will be performing at Sugar Beach on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, starting at 5:45 p.m. The event is hosted by Energy 95.3 and Universal Music Canada.
"Grab some friends, throw on your Niall Horan merch, and come join us for this intimate performance from the Irish Superstar," the website reads.
Horan is known for hits like "What Makes You Beautiful," "Night Changes," and "Story of My Life" while in the band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne.
Since the band members went their separate ways, Horan has produced two albums and several singles including "This Town" and "Slow Hands."
His new album The Show will come out on June 9 and is currently available for pre-order.
"This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," the star said in an Instagram post.
"Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back."
Horan has upcoming performances in a number of cities around the world, but none are in Canada. So if you want to see this star perform, here's your chance.
Niall Horan Toronto
Price: Free
When: May 3, 2023, 5:45 p.m.
Address: 25 Dockside Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see this ex-One Direction star performing in Toronto for free.