People Are Calling Niall Horan's Toronto Concert A Disaster & Here's What Happened (VIDEO)
The free show saw huge crowds.
Many fans flocked to see Niall Horan'sfree concert in Toronto on Wednesday, but many also left with a sour taste in their mouth.
The Irish singer, a former member of One Direction, performed a "special show" at Sugar Beach, which was open to the public and hosted by Energy 95.3 and Universal Music Canada.
The event attracted a massive crowd, with fans lining up hours in advance to secure a spot near the stage.
However, according to many attendees, the event was marred by a lack of organization and security, leaving fans feeling frustrated and disappointed.
Toronto TikToker Fansi Lantana took to social media to voice her disappointment about Niall Horan's recent free concert in the city.
In a video that's been getting attention online, Lantana listed all the things people missed out on at the event, and unfortunately, none of them were positive.
From huge crowds hiding under umbrellas to the apparent lack of security and organization to not even catching a glimpse of Horan on stage, Lantana said there were numerous issues concert-goers faced that night.
Some fans who were standing farther back were unable to see the performance due to the sea of umbrellas in front of them.
"Niall performed in a small indoor garage stage while crowds were outdoors drenched in the rain," she wrote in her video.
Madison Pereira, another TikToker, shared how Horan being late to the show and staying seated while he performed was another hurdle fans had to deal with.
"Then he came out and only played two songs, and everyone was squished, so he stopped the show," she wrote in her video. "So, was it worth it? No, we couldn't even see him. He was sitting the whole time."
Many people commented on Pereira's video and argued that she should feel lucky for a free concert.
"What do you expect from a free concert?" one person wrote. But she had supporters too.
"Yup.. what a disaster," a person wrote.
One TikToker, who goes by the username @vihangall, argued that the blame should go on the organizers and not Horan.
"It was the worst f**ing thing I've ever spent time on," she said in her video.
She called out Energy 95.3 for their apparent lack of security, which she said wasn't enough to handle the huge crowds.
"They kept the stage at eye level," she said and pointed out that, even though she was relatively close to the stage, she could hardly see him.
"I probably had only four or six people directly in front of me," she said. "I'm 5'9", and I still couldn't f**ing see anything."
Overall, many attendees claimed the event lacked organization and security, and with the added bonus of some bad weather, it made for a less-than-awesome experience.