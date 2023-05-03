Canada Has Updated Its Travel Advisory For The UK Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Here's what travellers should know.👇🇬🇧
If you're travelling to the U.K. soon, you may want to take note of updated travel advice from the Government of Canada.
Canada has updated its travel advisory for the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, and is warning residents to take precautions if heading to the country.
On Saturday, May 6, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.
There will also be processions between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey before and after the ceremony, which are expected to draw huge crowds, even in the days after the event.
In the advisory, Canada warns that travellers should "exercise a high degree of caution," if they plan on travelling around London over the next few weeks.
"Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism," it reads.
The government notes that terrorists have previously carried out attacks in several European cities, and that previous incidents — such as knife and vehicle attacks and explosions — have "resulted in casualties."
While these mainly took place in London, they could occur elsewhere, the government says.
"Further attacks in the United Kingdom are likely," it warns.
Travellers should take particular caution if they are attending the coronation procession as terrorists have, in the past, used occasions like public celebrations and major political events to mount attacks.
Other targets could include government buildings, places of worship, or tourist attractions.
Recent terrorist attacks in London have targeted public places frequented by tourists, such as the 2019 London Bridge attack, in which a man wearing a fake explosive vest fatally stabbed two people on the bridge.
In 2017, a similar incident took place on Westminster Bridge, leaving five people dead and more than 50 others wounded.
"Always be aware of your surroundings when in public places," Canada's advisory reads.
Besides the safety warning, travellers are also being advised that the large gatherings for the coronation could disrupt traffic and public transportation.
Those travelling to the country are advised to plan carefully, book accommodations in advance and expect delays.
