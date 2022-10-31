New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)
Coins with Charles' face are already entering circulation in the U.K.
The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like.
The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a memorial 50 pence that will honour Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles coin design
Designed by artist Martin Jennings, the new British coin will feature the king's face on one side, with the reverse featuring a design meant to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
The design shows the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield. In between the shields are a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek, the emblems of the home nations, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
The new coin will start to be seen in the public's change starting in December 2022, the Royal Mint said, and will represent "the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation."
Will there be King Charles coins in Canada?
While the new U.K. coins may shed some light on what Canada's new coins could look like, the Royal Canadian Mint recently told Narcity that the future design of Canadian coins is the "exclusive jurisdiction" of the federal government.
The Mint only manufactures and distributes Canada's circulation coins, so it will "abide by the decision and timetable" from the federal government on changing the "heads" design of coins.
The Mint also noted that there isn't a required timeline for distributing any new coins, so there's no definite answer about when Canada could see the change.
While it's not certain what Canada's coins will look like, it's likely that the same effigy of Charles will be used, as the queen's portrait was consistent across most currencies that featured her.
What is the newest coin in Canada?
While we wait to see what the Mint has in store for coins featuring Canada's new monarch, there are other new Canadian coins that have come into circulation.
On October 20, the Mint announced that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada, featuring a design commemorating Alexander Graham Bell — the inventor of the telephone — for his many breakthrough inventions and contributions to the world of communication.
The coin features Bell and two of his inventions, the HD-4 Hydrofoil and the Silver Dart, and is limited to a mintage of 3 million coins — 2 million of which feature a striking blue "colour enhancement."
In September, Canada also saw the launch of a new $2 circulation coin celebrating Team Canada's "triumph" over Team USSR in the 1972 Summit Series.
Three million coins were minted, of which 2 million feature a "fully coloured inner core," of two Team Canada hockey players in a brilliant shade of red.
Finally, in August, a $1 coin commemorating famed Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson was launched, featuring the musician playing a piano.
Two million of the 3 million coins minted feature a purple accent, Peterson's favourite colour.
