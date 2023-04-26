7 Popular Destinations Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For, From Mexico To France
Going on vacation this summer? Listen up! Canada has recently issued a number of travel advisories for popular tourist destinations and they could impact your upcoming trip.
The government issues travel advisories for certain countries to help Canadian tourists make informed decisions about the trips they're taking.
Advisories are classified according to four risk levels, from "Take normal security precautions" and "Exercise a high degree of caution" through to "Avoid non-essential travel" and "Avoid all travel."
While many of the countries considered extremely high-risk are not necessarily tourist hotspots, this doesn't mean travel advisories aren't issued for popular summer destinations
For example, the Canadian government has recently identified potential risks in places like Mexico, Jamaica and the U.K., and this could impact your travel insurance and what your provider will cover you for.
Here's a look at seven popular holiday destinations the government has recently issued travel advisories for — and why you may need to take a little extra care when visiting.
Jamaica
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: It's not hard to see why this Caribbean island is a popular vacation destination for so many Canadians. With hidden blue lagoons, miles-long stretches of golden beaches, bustling nightlife and countless idyllic resorts, it's a tourist-favourite for a reason.
However, if you are dreaming of a Caribbean getaway this summer, you should be aware of the government's travel advisory for Jamaica.
It warns that there's a "high level of violent crime" in the country, which could put tourists at risk.
"Violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is a problem in large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity," the advisory notes.
It adds that the availability of firearms is widespread and that holiday-makers could become a victim of crossfire in some areas.
It also warns that tourists could fall victim to crimes of opportunity, like theft or robbery.
Don't rush to cancel your trip if you are going to Jamaica, though.
Instead, follow the government's advice to keep a high level of personal security, avoid travelling at night, avoid walking alone and don't visit isolated areas.
Bahamas
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: Whether it's the crystal clear water, Caribbean climate, golden beaches or delectable cuisine calling you to the Bahamas, it's likely on your vacation bucket list.
However, if you are thinking of heading to this particular part of holiday heaven, consider Canada's travel advisory for the Bahamas before you go.
Travellers in the region are urged to exercise a high degree of caution due to the high rates of crime, especially in areas like Freeport and Nassau.
While the advisory notes that there has been a decrease in violent crime since 2018, tourists should still be alert to armed robberies, burglaries, purse snatchings, theft, fraud and sexual assaults in some areas.
"Incidents of robbery also take place in cruise ship terminals and in and around popular resort areas, even in daylight hours," it adds.
To stay safe, Canadians are advised to avoid Nassau’s “over the hill” (south of Shirley Street) and Fish Fry (Arawak Cay) areas, especially at night.
Travellers are also urged to stay alert to their surroundings, avoid carrying large sums of cash or wearing expensive jewellery, and avoid taking rides with strangers or unlicensed taxi drivers.
Costa Rica
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: Costa Rica promises idyllic national parks, an abundance of heart-pounding activities and wildlife you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the world — and this makes it a must-visit destination for so many adventure-seekers.
However, anybody visiting this natural paradise should be aware of Canada's travel advisory for Costa Rica, which warns of petty crimes like pickpocketing and purse snatching.
"Tourists are common targets for theft because they are perceived as being wealthy," it explains.
The advisory warns that passport theft is extremely common, particularly during peak tourist seasons (November-May and July-August).
Canadian travellers are urged to be particularly vigilant in popular tourist areas like viewpoints, on public transit and in airport terminals, as well as in hotel lobbies and restaurants.
Dominican Republic
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: This Caribbean nation's tropical climate, white sand beaches, mountainous landscapes and extensive history attract visitors from all over the world, including Canada.
And, if you are adding it to your must-visit list in 2023, you should be mindful of the most recent Dominican Republic travel advisory issued by Canada.
It warns that both violent crime and petty crime pose a possible risk to tourists, especially in major cities.
If you are visiting, be mindful of pickpocketing and bag-snatching as visitors are common targets for theft. Be particularly wary at beaches, resorts, airports and on public transportation.
"Drive-by robberies, where thieves on motorcycles, scooters or bicycles grab bags and other valuables from pedestrians, occur frequently," the advisory states.
"Thieves may even reach into vehicles, including taxis, stopped at red lights to steal belongings."
United Kingdom
Alert level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: If you've been dreaming of spending your summer exploring the rolling hills of Scotland, the famous natural parks of Wales or the bustling cities of England, you likely won't be the only one.
Before you pack your bags though, you should take note of Canada's travel advisory for the U.K. — which warns of the country's threat of terrorism.
It explains that previous terrorism incidents in the U.K. have resulted in casualties, which have included "random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions."
The advisory notes that these incidents have mostly occurred in and around London, but can happen anywhere.
"Further attacks in the United Kingdom are likely," it says, noting that possible targets could include government buildings, places of worship, airports, tourist attractions and restaurants, to name a few.
Visitors are urged to be aware of their surroundings when in public areas and to be particularly vigilant when in very busy places.
Mexico
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: Mexico's dramatic ruins, cosmopolitan cities, lively culture, world-renowned cuisine and glistening beaches make it a dreamy vacation spot for travellers from Canada, the U.S. and beyond.
And while it's a popular place to go for many Canuck holidaymakers, Canada's travel advisory for Mexico warns that you shouldn't let your guard down too much when visiting.
It warns of high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping in some parts of the country, with plenty of violence and organized crime in some regions.
"Arrest and detention rates are low and don’t deter criminal activity," it reads.
"Criminal groups and drug cartels are present in tourist areas. Inter-gang and cartel fighting has taken place in restaurants, hotels and nightclubs frequented by tourists," the advisory continues.
"Innocent bystanders have been injured or killed. You may be in the wrong place at the wrong time and become a victim of violent crime."
To remain as safe as possible, travellers are urged to remain vigilant, stick to tourist areas, be cautious on major highways and avoid travelling at night.
France
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Details: France is arguably one of the most romantic countries in the world, and promises tourists vibrant culture, stunning architecture, fascinating history and, of course, exquisite cuisine.
Whether it's Paris, Nice, Toulouse, Saint-Tropez or somewhere else calling your name, you should be aware of the travel advisory Canada has recently issued for France.
Like in the U.K., there is a threat of terrorism in France, the advisory says.
It warns, "Over the past few years in France, several opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred. These have resulted in many deaths and injuries."
"Further attacks are likely," it adds.
What's more, the notice says that strikes and demonstrations over pension reform continue to take place across France, which could lead to disruptions to services or even violent clashes between protestors and police.
Canadian tourists are urged to monitor local media, follow the instructions of local authorities and expect enhanced security measures and an increased police presence.
Of course, in most cases, tourists will be safe in the country they visit, and will still be able to have an enjoyable, relaxing vacation.
However, it's always useful to read up on the latest advisories for your destination and check that your travel insurance covers you if there's a government advisory in place.
