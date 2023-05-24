Canada Updated Its Mexico Travel Advisory Due To Volcanic Activity & It May Affect Your Trip
Got a summer vacation to Mexico planned? You'll want to take note of new guidance from the Government of Canada.
Canada has updated its Mexico travel advisory due to increased activity from the Popocatepetl volcano, an active volcano located in central Mexico, and it could affect your travel plans.
Located southeast of Mexico City, Popocatepetl is one of Mexico's most active volcanoes, and has been erupting since 2005, according to NASA.
Two main airports in Mexico City were shut down over the weekend due to the volcano spewing ash, the Associated Press reports.
A "Yellow: Phase Three" warning was also issued by the Mexican government to people living in towns and villages near the volcano, and locals were encouraged to wear masks and reduce driving in cars due to the air quality.
On Saturday, Canada updated its travel advisory for Mexico, warning travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution," in the country.
\u201cAttention Canadians in #Mexico! Authorities are monitoring the #Popocatepetl volcano, which shows signs of activity that may disrupt domestic and international flights and cause airport closures. More info: https://t.co/vgKzaQmdM4\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1684681335
"Mexican authorities are monitoring the Popocatepetl volcano, which shows signs of activity," the Government of Canada says.
"Volcanic ash fall may disrupt domestic and international flights and cause airport closures."
The notice also warns that exposure to falling ash and toxic fumes from active volcanoes may affect travellers' health, especially those with respiratory issues.
\u201cAs\u00ed amanece hoy el volc\u00e1n #Popocat\u00e9petl.\n\nVista San Nicol\u00e1s de los Ranchos #Puebla v\u00eda @jabed1\n\nPara ver en tiempo real: \nhttps://t.co/4yt8RjRzbm\n\nGIF\u201d— Webcams de M\u00e9xico (@Webcams de M\u00e9xico) 1684758009
Those with upcoming travel plans are being advised to contact their tour operator to determine if the situation in Mexico will disrupt your vacation.
Canadians in the country are being told to monitor local news for updates, follow the advice of authorities and be prepared to modify any travel arrangements or even evacuate with short notice.
They're also advised to avoid affected areas. The volcano lies near Puebla, about an hour from Mexico City. People were urged not to travel within a 12-kilometre radius of the volcano and to avoid the crater, according to Mexico's National Center for Disaster.
The volcano was said to be emitting less ash on Tuesday, according to CNN.
In March, Canada upgraded its travel advisory for Mexico to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to several regions of the country due to high levels of violence and organized crime.
The advisory, which is still in effect, warns against travelling in 14 Mexican cities and states, including Sinaloa, with the exception of the popular vacation spot Mazatlan.
