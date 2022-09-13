NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

king charles iii

King Charles Blew Up Over A 'Bloody' Bad Pen & Camilla Had To Rescue His Signing (VIDEO)

"Oh God, I hate this!"

Senior Global Editor
Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III at a signing in Northern Ireland.

Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III at a signing in Northern Ireland.

UK Pool via CBS News | Twitter

King Charles III is less than a week into his reign, and he’s already got a nemesis: pens.

The new king had a mini-meltdown over a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where a faulty pen seemed to absolutely ruin his day. In the end, his wife Camilla, the queen consort, had to swoop in and seal the deal for him.

Video of the incident shows him scribbling away on an official document, then pausing to ask the date.

“Is it September 12?”

“Thirteen, sir,” said an aide.

“Oh, God! I’ve put the wrong date down,” he said.

“You signed the 12th earlier,” Camilla told him. She then accepted the pen from him as he suddenly stood up.

“Oh God, I hate this!” he said.

The pen apparently started to leak because Camilla could be heard saying it was “going everywhere.”

An aide then stepped in to remove the offending pen.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!” Charles said in the background. “What they do, every stinking time.”

Camilla then sat down to correct the document with what looked like a simple gel pen.

For those keeping score at home, Charles is now 2-0 in his battle with pens.

The king also had an odd moment at his accession council over the weekend, where he urgently waved in a servant to remove some pens and an inkwell from his desk.

Social media users pounced on this latest incident, with many pointing out that Charles has had a "lifetime of coaching, preparation and privilege to prepare for this moment."

"He's the king, not a little boy," wrote one critic in the comments.

"He's not even aware of the date and clearly flustered," one of the king's defenders wrote in response. "It's been a hell of a few days."

To be fair, the man did lose his mother last Thursday at the age of 96, and he's probably got bigger things on his mind that a few bloody pens.

All eyes have been on him since he took the throne, as the U.K. and the wider world wait to see what kind of monarch he'll be.

Charles is currently on a tour of the U.K. and will be back in London for the queen's funeral next Monday — and you can use ink to put that in the calendar.

