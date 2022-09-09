NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
queen elizabeth ii

The Irish Times Once Called The Monarchy 'Clowns' & Not Everyone Is Mourning The Queen

Calls to "abolish the monarchy" are getting louder 👀

Senior Global Editor
Queen Elizabeth II visits Barbados in 1977. Right: Queen Elizabeth II visits Northern Ireland in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Barbados in 1977. Right: Queen Elizabeth II visits Northern Ireland in 2012.

The Royal Family | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II has died and not everyone is shedding a tear for her.

While many in the U.K. and around the world are sad about it, some people in former colonies such as Ireland, Nigeria, Kenya, Canada and India are actually happy to bury a woman who reminds them of some brutal times in their history.

It's not everyone in these countries, but the "abolish the monarchy" calls are getting pretty loud on social media.

Nothing quite captures the mood better than a few sentences published in the Irish Times last year, which are being re-shared all over Twitter in the wake of the queen's death.

The original story was an opinion piece published about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the first few lines take some big swings at the monarchy as a whole.

"Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories," author Patrick Freyne wrote in that story.

"More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown."

The Irish have plenty to be angry about. Queen Elizabeth II ruled during a period called The Troubles in Northern Ireland, when separatist and pro-British forces fought and killed each other in a brutal conflict that lasted almost 30 years.

They're also not the only ones celebrating the queen's death.

Others with ties to former British colonies also blasted the monarchy on Twitter, and some of the videos and memes are savage AF.

"Where's the Avengers Endgame edit with Ireland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana etc. teaming up to celebrate the death of the queen?" wrote one user.

The British monarchy also has a centuries-old history of slavery in many of its former colonies in Western Africa, and the wounds were still fresh on Twitter after the queen died.

Kenyan author and Cornell professor Mukoma Wa Ngugi summed up a lot of the hard feeling in one tweet on Thursday.

"If the queen had apologized for slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism and urged the Crown to offer reparations for the millions of lives taken in her/their names, then perhaps I would do the human thing and feel bad," he wrote. "As a Kenyan, I feel nothing. This theater is absurd."

Queen Elizabeth II didn't reign during the British rule of India, but many there were still glad to see her go. They also brought up that she'd been holding onto the Kohinoor, a gigantic diamond taken from India, for many years and never gave it back.

Others blasted the queen for the British Empire's long and bloody history with Indigenous peoples in Canada.

"The Queen is dead," wrote one user, referring to the famous song by English rock band The Smiths. "Long live EVERY INDIGENOUS PERSON who survived despite the British Empire's best efforts to destroy and assimilate them."

There were even people in the UK who weren't particularly sad to see the queen go. One young woman went viral on TikTok for basically shrugging off news that the queen was on the verge of death.

"I'm not like, the biggest fan of the queen, or just like the monarchy in general, so I wasn't that upset," she told CNN.

@julianhagins

#cnn #queenelizabeth #live #fyp #thequeen

When asked why she no fan of the monarchy, she said it's "mainly to do with British colonial history," and with recent events involving Prince Andrew.

"It's been quite shady," she said.

The queen died at 96 on Thursday and her son is now King Charles III.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...