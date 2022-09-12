8 Things You Need To Know For September 12
Including Queen Elizabeth II's detractors & Niagara Falls earning global praise.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
Off The Top: A competitor in a Philadelphia-based enterprise called the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship literally turned heads twice during her most recent bout — first when she clocked her opponent with a vicious uppercut and again when she celebrated the knockout by flashing the crowd (and delivering a two-bird salute).
In Case You Missed It
1. A Real Estate Agent Predicts Turbulence In Canada's Housing Market
After a pandemic-fuelled boom, all indications are that Canada's real estate market is about to be rocked — or put more coyly, experience a "correction." According to an expert, don't be shocked to see some major supply issues in the 12 months ahead, a result of would-be sellers pulling their listings from a low market (even if they themselves would love to buy at a relative discount). Here's what else our Tristan Wheeler learned from his conversation.
- Go Deeper: As Tristan reported last month, some experts are projecting a drop in Canada's housing prices by as much as 25% in early 2023.
2. Not Everyone Is Mourning The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Amid the initial hagiographical deluge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, there was no shortage of dissenting opinions about the legacy of the long-reigning British monarch and what her family has historically represented. As Josh Elliott reports, the response from those living in the U.K.'s numerous former colonies — like Ireland, Nigeria, India and even Canada — included plenty of criticism about the monarchy's role in everything from forced cultural assimilation to cultivating slavery in Western Africa. Here's what detractors are saying about the queen's death.
3. Niagara Falls Is Named The World's 'Most-Loved' Landmark
A company believes it has determined that the best-loved landmark in the world is none other than... Niagara Falls. According to Madeline Forsyth, the border-town attraction topped everything from the Taj Mahal to Grand Canyon after considering its merits in a number of categories, such as annual visitors and Instagram posts. Here's how Canada's most famous water feature stacks up against some of the most famous natural and man-made landmarks on the planet.
- My Take: Niagara Falls is nice... but come on. Did honeymooners from the 1970s commission this study?
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Break out the Mountain Dew and stretch out those fingers; today marks National Video Games Day. It's also National Day of Encouragement — so I encourage you to dust off an old favourite game for a trip down nostalgia lane.
🤮 TOTAL RECALL
Another week, another round of recalls issued from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. This time, Sarah Rohoman reports, they're advising you to check your pantries and fridges for specific brands of chocolate-covered fruit, mushrooms, hash browns and more.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
With just 10 days left until summer turns to fall, it's getting harder to deny that the temperature is beginning to drop off across Canada. Still, there's enough nice weather to plan one more beach day, right? Katherine Caspersz dishes on why Parlee Beach in Pointe-Du-Chêne, N.B., is worth the road trip.
💰 COIN-UNDRUM
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the process will now begin to eventually replace her face on Canada's coinage with that of King Charles III. However, Sarah Rohoman notes that the names of several other Canadians have been bandied about as potential replacements. From John Candy to Terry Fox, here's who people think should get the nod.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Shameless star Emmy Rossum and Game of Thrones' sausage connoisseur Alfie Allen both turn 36 years old today. Humungous hoops Hall of Famer Yao Ming is 42. The late Fast & Furious franchise actor Paul Walker would have turned 49 today. High-brow bass-dropper Hans Zimmer is 65. The late Rush drummer Neil Peart would've celebrated his 70th birthday today. Barry White would've been 78; I can't get enough of his songs, baby.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — where Neil Peart reigns supreme as the greatest drummer of all time.
Let me know what your favourite video game of all time is at andrew.potter@narcity.com or admonish me on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and see you back here tomorrow!