6 Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada And One Is Due To Potential 'Dangerous Bacteria'
Cheese, produce, a powdered spice and more made the list.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recently issued a slew of food recalls that you might want to take a look at to make sure all your grocery products are safe.
According to the government agency, some of the newest recalls may have microbial contamination in the form of listeria, E.coli, Clostridium botulinum and Cronobacter sakazakii, while another has undeclared milk which may pose a danger to those with sensitivities.
In all cases, the CFIA recommends that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Nevat (cheese)
On September 2, a notification was issued for Bonvallis brand Nevat (cheese) due to microbial contamination in the form of generic E. coli.
The affected product was sold in Quebec, and for more information, such as batch codes and best before dates, you can check out the CFIA listing.
Enoki Mushroom
Enoki mushrooms.
Also on September 2, an updated food recall warning was issued for certain enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria contamination.
It was sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario and may have been sold in other areas of the country.
The CFIA warns that contaminated food might not look or smell off but could still make you sick.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," they warn. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Keampferia Galanga Powder
Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder.
On September 1, a food recall warning was issued for Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, which is sand ginger powder, due to aconitine contamination.
"The toxin, aconitine, comes from the roots of a plant, Monkshood, also known as Wolfsbane, or Keampfeira, which is a poisonous plant," says the CFIA.
"Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heartbeats, and in severe cases, death. The onset of symptoms is rapid."
The affected product was sold in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec and potentially in other areas of the country.
More details can be found on the CFIA listing, including codes and UPCs.
Shredded IQF Hash Browns
On August 30, a notification was issued for Shredded IQF Hash Browns from Lamb's Supreme due to microbial contamination in the form of Listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled product was distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
For more information including UPC and codes, you can visit the CFIA listing.
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples
On August 29, a notification was issued for Nature's Intent brand Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples due to the presence of undeclared milk, which may be an allergen.
The affected product was available for purchase in Alberta and Ontario.
4 In. Split Top Brioche Style Bun
And on August 29, a notification was issued for "4 In. Split Top Brioche Style Bun" due to microbial contamination in the form of Clostridium botulinum, which they note is a "dangerous bacteria," and Cronobacter sakazakii.
It was sold in Ontario.
