This White-Sand Beach Has The Warmest Salt Water In Canada & It's Like A Tropical Vacay
Summer's not over yet!
Summer isn't finished just yet! If you want to live out the dog days of the season getting the most summery experiences you can, this beach in Canada with tropical vibes should do the trick.
Parlee Beach in Pointe-Du-Chêne, New Brunswick, has been called one of North America’s finest beaches thanks to its white sand and surprisingly warm water.
In fact, the beach is said to be home to the warmest waters north of the Carolinas and has the warmest salt water in Canada.
The beach even has a Blue Flag designation, meaning it meets high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards.
The beach can be found on New Brunswick's Acadian Coast. According to Tourism New Brunswick, "the mid section of the shoreline hugs the Northumberland Strait, a shallow body of water that warms up quickly under the hot summer sun."
So just how warm is the water in New Brunswick? The waters in this area can be warmer than an Olympic swimming pool, reaching temperatures of up to 29 degrees!
The water temperature is said to hang around 19 degrees by September, still making for a very comfortable swim.
Nearby the beach, you'll find shops, boutiques and marinas, as well as the World's Largest Lobster sculpture.
The beach is located less than 30 minutes from Moncton and makes for the perfect day trip.
If you want to explore more ocean-centric activities in New Brunswick, about an hour and a half away from the beach you'll find St. Martins, a seaside village where you can walk on the ocean floor and explore sea caves when the tide is low.
Grab your swimsuit and head to this beach that's perfect for soaking up the last of the summer sun.
Parlee Beach
Address: Parlee Beach Provincial Park, 45 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne, NB
Why You Need To Go: This beach has the warmest salt water in Canada and will make you feel like you're swimming somewhere tropical.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.