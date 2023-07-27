This Province Has Canada's 'Warmest Saltwater Beaches' & The Temperatures Are Tropical
No need to leave Canada for a tropical getaway!
You don't need to leave Canada to find beaches that feel like the tropics! The country is actually home to beaches with some of the warmest waters north of the Carolinas and they're where you'd least expect to find them.
In New Brunswick, you'll find Canada's warmest saltwater beaches, where the water temperature is warmer than an Olympic swimming pool and anywhere else in the country.
Here, water temperatures reach up to 29 C. For reference, that's about the same as the Indian Ocean, the warmest ocean in the world, whose temperatures can reach up to 30 C.
The beaches can be found along New Brunswick's Acadian Coast. According to Tourism New Brunswick, the midsection of the shoreline hugs the Northumberland Strait, a small body of water that warms up quickly in the summer.
The waters are also so warm because the Gulf Stream, a strong ocean current that brings warm water from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean. It originates from the tip of Florida and flows all the way up to the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the Acadian coast.
The shallow waters of the Northumberland Strait, combined with the inflow of warm water from the Gulf Stream, give you tropical warm water at New Brunswick's beaches.
Want to dive into tropical waters right here in Canada? Here are seven beaches you'll want to check out.
Murray Beach
Price: $13.04 per vehicle
Address: 1679, Route 955, Little Shemogue, NB
Why You Need To Go: Found in Murray Beach Provincial Park, this beach offers warm saltwater and stunning views, including incredible sunsets over the Northumberland Strait and vistas of the world-famous Confederation Bridge.
There are tons of activities and things to do nearby, including sea kayaking, farmers markets, lighthouses, festivals, and historic sites.
The beach is also a great spot for beachcombing -- expect to find crabs, periwinkles, and starfish along the shore.
Kellys Beach
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 186, Route 117, Kouchibouguac, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located in Kouchibouguac National Park, Kellys Beach has rolling, golden sand dunes, amazing sea life and picturesque views.
Here, you can stroll along the beach's raised boardwalk, which will take you above salt marsh grass toward lagoons where you can see tons of marine wildlife.
There are also plenty of picnic areas and bike trails at the beach, as well as change rooms, washrooms, showers and a food concession.
Accessibility: Mobi mats on beach for stroller/wheelchair access. All-terrain wheelchairs are also available.
Callanders Beach
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 186, Route 117, Kouchibouguac, NB
Why You Need To Go: Also found in Kouchibouguac National Park, Callanders Beach offers a mix of fresh and saltwater, both very warm and ideal for swimming in, as well as for seeing fish, shellfish, crustaceans and waterfowl.
The beach is an ideal picnic site and also allows you to bring your furry friend along, unlike other sites in the park.
Besides hitting the beach, you can try to spot some of the 225 species of birds found here, including osprey, eagles, geese and piping plovers, or canoe or kayak in the shallow lagoon.
Kouchibouguac National Park also offers many other activities, including camping and biking and hiking paths. At night, the park is a great place to stargaze, and even hosts a "cinema under the stars," in August.
Accessibility: All-terrain wheelchairs available.
Bouctouche Dune beach
Price: Free to visit
Address: 1932, route 475, Saint-Édouard-de-Kent, NB
Why You Need To Go: The Bouctouche Dune offers a saltwater beach, an interpretive centre and a gorgeous 800-metre boardwalk where you can take in views of the Northumberland Strait.
The dune, which extends over 12 km in Bouctouche Bay, is one of the longest dunes in North America. Visitors can take in the dune from the boardwalk and also look for sea shells and sea glass on the beach.
Of course, it's also the perfect place to take a nice dip!
Accessibility: Electric vehicle tours available to accommodate those with disabilities.
Aboiteau Beach
Price: $7 per vehicle, free walk-ins
Address: 150 allée du Parc, Cap-Pelé, NB
Why You Need To Go: The beach is perfect for families or those looking for a quieter environment for relaxing and is also a Blue Flag beach for 2023.
Besides swimming in the warm, salty water or sunbathing on the soft sand, you can also check out the natural sand dunes that can be found on the beach.
After, if you've worked up an appetite, you can enjoy some classic East Coast fare like fish, seafood and poutine at the nearby À La Dune restaurant.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible. Other accessibility services available.
Gagnon Beach
Price: $7 per vehicle for day visit
Address: 30, chemin Plage Gagnon, Grand-Barachois, NB
Why You Need To Go: This beach campground allows visitors to wake up by the ocean, with breathtaking sunsets, and "sandbars for miles."
The beach has a playground, basketball court, recreation hall, adults-only pool, and a soccer field, making it seemingly impossible to get bored here.
In the area, you'll find cycling trails, tourist attractions, shopping and lots of East Coast seafood.
While you can certainly spend the night here, if you'd prefer to just visit for the day, you can do so by purchasing a pass at the campground store at the entrance gates.
Parlee Beach
Price: $17.39 per vehicle
Address: 45 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne, NB
Why You Need To Go: Known as one of the most popular beaches in Eastern Canada, Parlee Beach is where you'll find the warmest saltwater north of Virginia.
The beach is also a Blue Flag beach for 2023, meaning its water quality meets strict criteria. Here you can lay out on the soft white sand or take a dip in the warm salty waters.
The beach is located less than 30 minutes from Moncton and makes for the perfect day trip. Nearby are shopping centres and boutiques, marinas, restaurants, and the World’s Largest Lobster sculpture.
Accessibility: Mobi mat on beach for stroller/wheelchair access.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.