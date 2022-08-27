This Sandbar In Canada Has Powdery White Sand & You Can Walk Across The Water To A Lighthouse
The whole area is so magical!
If you're not ready for summer to end and still want to explore dreamy coastlines and white-sand beaches, you can visit this sandbar in Canada where you walk right out to a lighthouse on the water.
Sandy Point is a sandbar in Shelburne, Nova Scotia, where you'll find a historic lighthouse that lies on shallow water.
Unlike other lighthouses, the Sandy Point lighthouse is right in the middle of the water, making it a unique spot to visit.
It was built in 1903, making it nearly 120 years old. At low tide, you can walk right out to the lighthouse and enjoy the sandy beach area that surrounds it.
While the lighthouse has been decommissioned, it makes for a unique place to explore, as well as being an incredible photo op.
You can relax on the sandbar, wade in the shallow waters, or grab a snack from the nearby canteen.
You might see sand dollars, starfish and other treasures on the shore, or you can look for fish and other sea life in one of the tidal pools around the beach.
There are also washrooms on site, as well as a picnic area on the shoreline where you can take in the view during high tide and watch the passing marine traffic.
The area is open year-round and is free to visit. If you feel like taking a scenic drive, you can travel along the famous Lighthouse Route to see more iconic lighthouses, like Peggy's Cove, which is about two and a half hours away.
Along the way, you can also stop at Carters Beach, an area with white sand and stunning turquoise blue water that looks downright tropical!
Sandy Point Lighthouse
Price: Free
Address: 1586 Sandy Point Rd., Shelburne, NS
Why You Need To Go: You can relax on this dreamy sand bar with gorgeous white sand and walk out to a picturesque lighthouse in the middle of the water.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.