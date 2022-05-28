6 Nova Scotia Beaches That Will Make You Feel Like You Took A Trip To Another Country
Enjoy white sand beaches, roaring waves and clear blue waters without even leaving the country! 🏖️
There are so many Nova Scotia beaches across the province that will make you feel like you've been transported to another country!
While you might be familiar with breathtaking beaches in Ontario and B.C., the rest of the country also has stunning sandy shores just waiting for you to explore — including Nova Scotia.
Located all over the province, these spots are perfect for relaxing on the beach, swimming in the ocean, strolling along the shore and even trying your hand at surfing.
With all of the places the province has to offer, you can be transported to the sand dune shores in North Carolina, the clear blue water of an island in the Caribbean or the epic surf in Australia.
Here are six Nova Scotia beaches that you can explore if you want to travel in Canada but still feel like you've taken a trip to another country!
Martinique Beach
Location: East Petpeswick, NS
Description: Martinique Beach is the longest sandy beach in Nova Scotia and you can enjoy the five-kilometre crescent white sand beach!
It has picnic areas behind sand dunes and boardwalks that offer access for swimming.
On a warm summer day, you might just feel like you've actually travelled to a beach with brilliantly blue waters in Martinique instead of Martinique Beach in Nova Scotia.
Summerville Beach
Location: Port Mouton, NS
Description: Summerville Beach is called one of the finest sandy beaches on the province's south shore.
The one-kilometre stretch of light sand beach is backed by sand dunes and an open salt marsh.
Lawrencetown Beach
Location: East Lawrencetown, NS
Description: Lawrencetown Beach is a popular "sand-and-cobble" beach that's known for its surf so you can even pretend you're surfing in Australia or catching a wave in California.
The beach features boardwalks and connects to a walking trail that's on a former railbed.
Mavillette Beach
Location: Mavillette, NS
Description: This is a 1.5-kilometre sandy beach that's surrounded by grass-covered dunes protected by boardwalks that bring you to the sand.
When the tide is low, the water recedes and exposes the sand flats at Mavillette Beach. The sand is then warmed by the sun which in turn warms the water when the tide is high!
Melmerby Beach
Location: Little Harbour, NS
Description: Melmerby Beach is a two-kilometre beach with boardwalks that's known for its warm waters in the summer.
The walk on the boardwalk that's surrounded by beach grass looks like it's been plucked from a Nicholas Sparks book set in a North Carolina beach town.
Crescent Beach
Location: Mountain Station, NS
Description: This is a rare type of beach barrier called a tombolo which is a sandbar that connects the shore to an island. It's just two kilometres long and 40 to 65 metres wide!
With its stunning blue waters and unique location, Crescent Beach looks like a place you'd find on an island in the Caribbean!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.