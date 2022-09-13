8 Things You Need To Know For September 13
Including Pierre Poilievre's rise to CPC leadership & the cost of mourning a monarch.
Off The Top: No, this isn't a sketch from I Think You Should Leave; the Calgary Zoo is hosting an adults-only night where you can get liquored up in front of the animals (just so long as you're OK with being judged by a jaguar, I guess).
In Case You Missed It
1. Pierre Poilievre Is Now The CPC Leader & Has His Sights Set On PM
As expected, MP Pierre Poilievre beat out his party mates to win the nomination for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend. The 43-year-old career politician has been an MP in the Ottawa area since 2004 and previously held a pair of cabinet appointments under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Poilievre has been a massive critic of PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government, as well as the Bank of Canada's handling of the economy. Inversely, he's a huge cryptocurrency guy. Read Tristan Wheeler's full breakdown of the right-wing challenger here.
- Context: Ostensibly, the alliance that the Liberal Party of Canada and New Democratic Party agreed to back in March of this year will ensure that no national election is held before 2025. Whether that centre-left partnership will last remains to be seen.
2. It's Going To Cost A Boatload To Mourn The Queen; Is It Worth It?
The U.K. will proceed with a national bank holiday on Monday, September 19, coinciding with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That opens the door for the Commonwealth nations to follow suit — despite critics of the monarchy noting just how much it will cost for their countries to also effectively shut down for the day. For Australia, which will mark the occasion on Thursday, September 22, the price tag could come to the equivalent of CA$1.3 billion, per one economist. Meanwhile, it could cost New Zealand CA$359 million when it takes Monday, September 26 off. Josh Elliott crunches the numbers here.
- On The Home Front: Will Canada join the trend with its own Day of Mourning? So far, it looks like next Monday will be a normal work day in the country — barring a late decision from PM Trudeau, Helena Hanson reports.
3. What Are The Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters Now Available In Ontario?
A large swath of Ontarians age 18 and up can now book to receive bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 as early as the end of the month, Mira Nabulsi reports. The first batch of appointments will be on hold for the most vulnerable populations — those age 70-plus, residents of long-term-care homes, the immunocompromised, and others — before opening up to the general public on Sept. 26.
- Wait, What? A bivalent vaccine targets two strains of coronavirus at once — think both the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4 or BA.5 variant.
- Expert Opinion: "The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement, encouraging everyone five-and-up to receive the booster for which they're eligible.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Apparently Sept. 13 is a major day for snacking; it's International Chocolate Day, National Peanut Day and National Ants on a Log Day. For what it's worth, no one will judge you if you skip the raisins and celery entirely and opt for some Reese's Cups or an Oh Henry! bar.
🍫SNACK ATTACK
Speaking of snacks, a viral TikTok breaking down discontinued Canadian munchies from the 1990s and early 2000s caught Sarah Rohoman's eye. From Eggo's French Toaster Sticks to Doritos Rollitos Nacho Cheesier, here's what made Canadians of a certain vintage nostalgic for recess.
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
Get ready to suspend your disbelief (if you're someone who doesn't quite understand how bridges work) and plan your fall weekend getaway. From coast to coast, Canada boasts a ton of incredible hikes featuring suspension bridges — perfect for snapping great shots of the fall foliage. Katherine Caspersz breaks down seven of the best, from B.C. to Newfoundland.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you've got the skills to pay the bills, Ashley Harris notes that there are a number of B.C.-based companies looking to fill remote roles that all pay at least $100,000. From a number of positions at video game companies to software development, here are six gigs you can do from the comfort of your bed.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
American chanteuse Fiona Apple is 45 years old today. English fashion designer (and Beatles larva) Stella McCartney is 51. Don't look up, but actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is 53. "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross doesn't look a day older than 67; he turns 57 today. A day after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Hacks, Jean Smart celebrates her 71st trip around the sun.
