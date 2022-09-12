Pierre Poilievre Is Canada's New Conservative Party Leader & Here's What We Know About Him
He is NOTa fan of Justin Trudeau.
The Conservative Party of Canada has found itself a new leader.
On September 10, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre was voted the new leader of the party following Erin O'Toole's ousting in February.
So, who is Pierre Poilievre and what is his deal?
First things first, Poilievre has been a member of parliament for the Conservatives since June 2004 for the Carleton region in Ottawa.
He's won a total of seven elections, he's been the minister of employment and social development and the minister for democratic reform under Stephen Harper's Conservative government.
Poilievre launched his campaign for Tory leadership back in February of 2022 when he explicitly came for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A vocal critic of the current prime minister, Poilievre once got pretty heated and used props, like paper, to bash Trudeau. He has also called for him to be fired on multiple occasions.
One of the main topics of interest for Poilievre is combatting inflation in Canada with what he's calling "fiscal responsibility."
Related to this, the new leader has even said that if he becomes prime minister, he would fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.
Other causes he's been championing include a "plain language law" which would make the government publish everything as simple, and with as few words, as possible.
I’m running for Prime Minister to give you back control of your life.www.youtube.com
Along with this, he's called for more cryptocurrency in Canada, more affordable housing, scrapping the carbon tax and much more on his campaign website.
Poilievre also came out in support of the trucker protests that took place in January 2022. He took to Parliament Hill during the protests and posted an image on Twitter with the caption "bright, joyful & peaceful Canadians championing freedom over fear on Parliament Hill."
Poilievre originally hails from Calgary, where he was raised by a Francophone family.
Now, at age 43, he lives in Ottawa with his wife, Anaida Poilievre, and their two young children.
Now that Poilievre is the leader of the official opposition, his next moves have yet to be determined.
However, with the next federal election slated for 2025 — if the NDP-Liberal supply deal doesn't fall through — you can bet that we will be seeing a whole lot of Poilievre in the public eye over the next few years.