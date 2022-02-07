Sections

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre Wants Trudeau Out & Says He's Running For Prime Minister

He's hoping to become leader of the Conservative Party.👇

Trending Staff Writer
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre Wants Trudeau Out & Says He's Running For Prime Minister
PierrePoilievre | Twitter, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Ontario MP for Carleton Pierre Poilievre has announced that he's running for prime minister of Canada, despite the fact that it's something you can't really do.

On February 5, Poilievre announced that he intends to become the country's leader via a three-minute video monologuing about the federal government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and freedom.

"Trudeau thinks he's your boss," the Conservative MP says in the clip. "He's got it backwards. You're the boss. That's why I'm running for prime minister."

"Together, we will make Canadians the freest people on Earth," he continues.

As the video ends with a title card that reads, "Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister," it's not clear whether he knows that you can't actually run for the position of PM in Canada.

To be elected prime minister here, you must be the leader of the party with the majority of seats in parliament. It's not something you can just run for like you can for president in the United States.

What is probably supposed to be inferred from the video is that Poilievre is running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, which would make him the latest politician to throw their hat into the race for the Tory leadership.

While a new leadership contest has not been opened just yet, Poilievre was quick to announce his interest in leading the party against Trudeau.

"Our destination is a Canada where the government is servant, not master," he says in the clip.

According to the National Post, other names that have been mentioned for the role include runner-up in the 2020 leadership race Peter MacKay, MP Leslyn Lewis and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

It comes after the previous leader, Erin O'Toole, was fired last week following a vote within the sitting Conservative members of parliament.

After O'Toole was voted out, the party elected interim leader Candice Bergen on February 2 and have started the process to look for a new head.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

