Here's How Trudeau & Singh​ ​Reacted To Erin O'Toole Losing His Job As A Party Leader

"We disagree fundamentally on many issues."

Trending Staff Writer
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @erinotoole | Twitter

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have spoken out after their Conservative counterpart, Erin O'Toole, was voted out as the party's leader on Wednesday.

On February 2, O’Toole was ousted by his fellow Conservative members of parliament in a vote. A majority of the caucus — which would have been 60 in this case — was needed to vote him out from leadership.

As many as 73 of the 118 MPs who participated in the process voted to replace O'Toole, meaning the 49-year-old is no longer the leader of the Conservative Party.

In response, leaders of the other major federal parties in Canada took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

Liberal Party leader and PM Justin Trudeau reacted to the firing by saying, “Thank you, Erin O'Toole – while we disagree on the path forward for our country, you stepped up to serve Canadians.”

"I'm wishing you, Rebecca, Mollie, and Jack nothing but the best," he added.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, shared a similar message, writing, "this is a difficult day for Mr. O’Toole and his family."

“We disagree fundamentally on many issues,” he said. “All of us who choose politics go into it to try to serve our communities and our neighbours."

"I want to thank Mr. O’Toole for his service to his Party,” Singh concluded.

O’Toole himself posted a video with a message to Canadians following the news that he'd been removed as party leader.

He described the role as “an honour of a lifetime” and called for "balance, ideas and inspiration" from whoever takes over.

“I pledge my support and unwavering loyalty to our next leader and I urge everyone in our party to come together and do the same,” he said.

Since the vote took place, the Conservative Party has appointed former deputy leader Candice Bergen as the party’s interim leader. Soon, an official leadership race will begin, making it the third in five years for the party.

